Tour De France 2026: Isaac Del Toro Claims Stunning Stage 2 Victory In Barcelona
Mexican sensation Isaac del Toro claimed the biggest victory of his young career by winning Stage 2 of the 2026 Tour de France, powering UAE Team Emirates-XRG to a memorable one-two finish ahead of teammate Tadej Pogacar on the uphill finish in Barcelona. The 22-year-old recovered from an earlier mechanical setback before launching a decisive attack on the final ascent of Montjuic, with Pogacar choosing not to contest the sprint and allowing Del Toro to celebrate his maiden Tour stage win. The result made Del Toro only the second Mexican rider to win a Tour de France stage, while Pogačar gained valuable bonus seconds to cut Jonas Vingegaard's overall lead to just six seconds. Remco Evenepoel finished third on the stage, while Vingegaard retained the yellow jersey despite losing ground to his chief rival.
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