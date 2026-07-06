Tour De France 2026: Isaac Del Toro Claims Stunning Stage 2 Victory In Barcelona

Mexican sensation Isaac del Toro claimed the biggest victory of his young career by winning Stage 2 of the 2026 Tour de France, powering UAE Team Emirates-XRG to a memorable one-two finish ahead of teammate Tadej Pogacar on the uphill finish in Barcelona. The 22-year-old recovered from an earlier mechanical setback before launching a decisive attack on the final ascent of Montjuic, with Pogacar choosing not to contest the sprint and allowing Del Toro to celebrate his maiden Tour stage win. The result made Del Toro only the second Mexican rider to win a Tour de France stage, while Pogačar gained valuable bonus seconds to cut Jonas Vingegaard's overall lead to just six seconds. Remco Evenepoel finished third on the stage, while Vingegaard retained the yellow jersey despite losing ground to his chief rival.

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Tour de France 2026 Spain Barcelona stage 2 highlights-Isaac Del Toro
Mexico's Isaac Del Toro, center, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Tarragone and finish in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France 2026 Spain Barcelona stage 2 highlights-Mexicos Isaac Del Toro
Mexico's Isaac Del Toro wearing the best sprinter's green jersey celebrates on the podium after winning the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Tarragone and finish in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France 2026 Spain Barcelona stage 2 highlights-Slovenias Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar cheers on his team mate Mexico's Isaac Del Toro, center, who won the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 168.5 kilometers (104.3 miles) with start in Tarragona and finish in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France 2026 Isaac del Toro win
Mexico's Isaac Del Toro, left, celebrates with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar after he won the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 168.5 kilometers (104.3 miles) with start in Tarragona and finish in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: Stephanie Lecocq/Pool Photo via AP
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Tour de France 2026 Spain Barcelona stage 2 highlights-Jonas Vingegaard
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey celebrates on the podium after the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Tarragone and finish in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France 2026 Isaac del Toro Barcelona celebration
Mexico's Isaac Del Toro, celebrates on the podium after winning the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Tarragone and finish in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Stage 2 Tour de France 2026 photos
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey celebrates on the podium after the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Tarragone and finish in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France Barcelona finish
Fans cheer during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 168.5 kilometers (104.3 miles) with start in Tarragona and finish in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France 2026 Spain Barcelona stage 2 highlights-Frances Bruno Amirail
France's Bruno Amirail rides during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 168.5 kilometers (104.3 miles) with start in Tarragona and finish in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France 2026 Del Toro and Pogačar finish line photo
Quinn Simmons of the U.S. rides during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 168.5 kilometers (104.3 miles) with start in Tarragona and finish in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France 2026 Montjuïc cycling pictures
The pack rides during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 168.5 kilometers (104.3 miles) with start in Tarragona and finish in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France 2026 Tarragona to Barcelona TdF
The pack rides during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 168.5 kilometers (104.3 miles) with start in Tarragona and finish in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France 2026 Spain
The pack rides during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 168.5 kilometers (104.3 miles) with start in Tarragona and finish in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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