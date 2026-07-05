Explained: Why Women's Legislative Reservation Remains Pending Despite Constitutional Approval

The Women's Reservation Law reserves one-third of Lok Sabha and state assembly seats for women.
Implementation awaits the next census and delimitation, despite the law taking effect in 2026.
Delimitation and caste census debates have delayed the rollout of the 33% quota
The Women's Reservation Bill, formally known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam or the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, represents a historic step toward greater gender equality in Indian politics. Passed with overwhelming support in Parliament in September 2023, the law aims to reserve one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha, state legislative assemblies, and the Delhi Assembly.
However, despite the law being notified and brought into force through a gazette in April 2026, the actual 33% reservation has not yet translated into reserved seats for women candidates in elections. This delay stems from its explicit linkage to complex constitutional processes involving population data and electoral boundary redrawing, processes that have proven politically contentious.
The core provision of the law is straightforward yet transformative. It mandates that, as nearly as possible, one-third of the total seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies be reserved for women. It extends to seats already set aside for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), ensuring that one-third of those reserved seats are also allocated to women from those communities on a rotational basis.
The law applies similarly to the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Once implemented, the reserved seats will rotate after every delimitation exercise to ensure fairness over time. The reservation is intended to last for 15 years from the date of commencement, though Parliament retains the power to extend it further. This framework draws inspiration from the successful implementation of similar quotas in local panchayats and municipalities since the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments in the early 1990s, where women's participation has risen significantly, often exceeding the mandated one-third.
Why Has The Quota Not Come Into Force Yet?
Although the Act received presidential assent in 2023 and was formally notified in April 2026, making it part of the Constitution, the operationalisation of the 33% quota remains pending. The primary reason is a built-in safeguard in the law itself: the reservation cannot be enforced until after the completion of the first census conducted following the Act's commencement and the subsequent delimitation of constituencies.
This condition was included to ensure that the allocation of reserved seats reflects updated population realities and fairly distributed electoral boundaries. India's last major delimitation exercise was based on the 1971 census, with subsequent adjustments frozen to avoid disadvantaging states that had successfully controlled population growth. As a result, carrying out a fresh delimitation involves significant logistical, legal, and political preparation, which cannot be rushed without risking accusations of bias or unfairness.
How Is Delimitation Linked To Implementation?
Delimitation, the process of redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituency boundaries and reallocating seats among states based on population changes, is inextricably tied to the women's reservation because the quota must apply to one-third of the total seats in the new configuration. The 2023 law specifically ties its enforcement to this exercise following the next census, ensuring that women's reserved seats are created within an updated electoral map that accounts for demographic shifts.
Without delimitation, it would be impossible to determine which specific constituencies would be set aside for women or to rotate them fairly in future cycles. In April 2026, the government introduced supporting bills, including proposals to expand the size of the Lok Sabha significantly and to base delimitation on the 2011 census data rather than waiting for newer figures. These measures were intended to allow the women's quota to kick in for the 2029 general elections by creating additional seats to accommodate the one-third reservation without displacing existing ones.
What Role Does The Caste Census Debate Play?
The debate over conducting a caste census has significantly complicated and politicised the path to implementing the women's quota. Many opposition parties have insisted that any new population census should include detailed caste enumeration to provide accurate data for crafting welfare policies and adjusting reservations for Other Backwards Classes and other groups.
Proponents argue that without such data, policies remain blunt instruments that fail to address ground realities of social justice. In contrast, efforts to fast-track women's reservation through delimitation based on older census figures were perceived by some as an attempt to bypass a comprehensive caste-inclusive census, which could reveal updated demographic and social compositions and potentially fuel demands for broader quota revisions.
This intersection of issues has turned what should be a unifying gender empowerment measure into a battleground for deeper federal and social equity concerns. Critics of the government's 2026 approach accused it of using the women's bill as a vehicle to advance delimitation without adequately addressing caste data needs, while the government maintained that the two could be handled separately to avoid unnecessary delays in empowering women. The resulting deadlock highlights how intertwined questions of representation, population dynamics, and historical inequities have become in India's democratic framework.