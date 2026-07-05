Explained: Why Women's Legislative Reservation Remains Pending Despite Constitutional Approval

Without delimitation, it would be impossible to determine which specific constituencies would be set aside for women or to rotate them fairly in future cycles. In April 2026, the government introduced supporting bills, including proposals to expand the size of the Lok Sabha significantly and to base delimitation on the 2011 census data rather than waiting for newer figures. These measures were intended to allow the women's quota to kick in for the 2029 general elections by creating additional seats to accommodate the one-third reservation without displacing existing ones.