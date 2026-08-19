‘No Govt Is Permanent’: Tejashwi Yadav Detained As RJD Protests AK-47 Firing, Student Crackdown

Tejashwi Yadav was detained in Patna while leading an RJD march demanding 32,000 TRE-4 teacher vacancies and a domicile policy.
The protest comes amid political outrage over the July 25 Siwan student protests, during which a policeman was seen firing an AK-47 into the air.
The Bihar government has defended the police action, while the constable seen firing the rifle was suspended and three FIRs were registered following the clashes.
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav was detained on Wednesday during a protest in Bihar over the alleged use of an AK-47 in a recent firing incident and the police crackdown on students, according to reports. The detention came amid heightened political tensions in the state, with the RJD targeting the government over law-and-order concerns and its handling of student protests.
Earlier in the day, protesters climbed over a bus in which RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other protestors are being taken by the police.
Why Was Tejashwi Yadav Detained?
Yadav was detained in Patna while leading a foot march to Lok Bhavan, where he was demanding the filling of 32,000 teacher vacancies under TRE-4 as well as the introduction of a domicile policy. The march took place a day after the Bihar government transferred Siwan Superintendent of Police as part of a wider reshuffle involving 18 IPS officers. The transfer came after violent student protests in Siwan on July 25 over allegations of a NEET paper leak and previous police action against students. During the unrest, a policeman was seen firing an AK-47 into the air as clashes erupted between protesters and law enforcement personnel.
Three people suffered bullet injuries, while several police personnel, including Jha, were also injured. Following the incident, police registered three FIRs based on statements from the injured civilians. The constable who was seen using the AK-47 was later suspended. Police, however, clarified that the aerial firing from the assault rifle did not result in any injuries.
Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "The government is afraid of the youth, the public... No government is permanent; every government has to go one day... We have the support of everyone."
Bihar Protest Row: What Is The AK-47 Firing Case?
The Bihar government has transferred Siwan Superintendent of Police Puran Kumar Jha and the Bhojpur SP in a major reshuffle of 17 senior Indian Police Service officers on Tuesday.
Bharat Soni has replaced Jha, who is now on the waiting list for a new posting. A government circular stated that Awadesh Dikshit has been appointed the new Bhojpur SP.
The transfers follow a July 25 student protest where a constable allegedly fired an AK-47. The police have suspended Constable Abhishek Kumar, who allegedly fired the rifle during the protest.
The Bihar government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court defending police actions during protests associated with the Cockroach Janta Party-led movement in New Delhi.
The affidavit stated that protesters surrounded Kumar near JP Chowk in Siwan on July 25. The state informed the Supreme Court that he "got trapped in the crowd" and fired four rounds from his AK-47 "in the air". The government stated that this firing caused no injuries, maintaining that the police exercised restraint and did not use disproportionate force.