‘No Govt Is Permanent’: Tejashwi Yadav Detained As RJD Protests AK-47 Firing, Student Crackdown

Why Was Tejashwi Yadav Detained?

Yadav was detained in Patna while leading a foot march to Lok Bhavan, where he was demanding the filling of 32,000 teacher vacancies under TRE-4 as well as the introduction of a domicile policy. The march took place a day after the Bihar government transferred Siwan Superintendent of Police as part of a wider reshuffle involving 18 IPS officers. The transfer came after violent student protests in Siwan on July 25 over allegations of a NEET paper leak and previous police action against students. During the unrest, a policeman was seen firing an AK-47 into the air as clashes erupted between protesters and law enforcement personnel.