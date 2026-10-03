Saudi media and CNN have also identified him as an Omani national who worked for Flydubai, according to reports. His deleted X account and later LinkedIn posts are now being examined as part of the wider attention around the case. The scrutiny widened after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called al-Hammami "radicalised". Authorities in the United Arab Emirates are investigating the incident, in which al-Hammami allegedly stabbed Machchhar and attempted to take over the aircraft.