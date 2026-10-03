Flydubai Co-Pilot Hamam Alhamami Faced Oman Flying Ban Over ‘Extremist Views’: Report

Hamam Alhamami reportedly faced restrictions on flying in Oman over concerns about extremist views.
Alhamami is accused of attacking Captain Smit Machchhar on Flydubai Flight FZ1073 to Tel Aviv.
Investigators are examining his background, recruitment and alleged radicalisation.
The investigation into the alleged cockpit attack on a Flydubai flight to Tel Aviv has widened to the co-pilot’s earlier aviation career, after reports said he had previously faced restrictions on flying in Oman over concerns about extremist views.
Hamam Alhamami, an Omani national, is accused of attacking Indian Captain Smit Machchhar aboard Flight FZ1073 on September 30. The flight was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when it went into a steep descent and a hijacking distress signal was transmitted. Machchhar was seriously injured but managed to regain control of the cockpit before the aircraft was diverted to Saudi Arabia.
The reported history of Alhamami’s employment has since raised questions about the checks carried out before he joined Flydubai, including whether information from his earlier career in Oman was available to the Dubai-based airline.
What reports say about Alhamami's record in Oman
Fox News, citing a source familiar with the matter, reported that Oman Air grounded Alhamami in 2024 after discovering that he had been visiting radical Islamic websites.
Al Arabiya English separately reported that Alhamami had been barred from flying in Oman because of concerns over extremist views.
CNN, citing a regional diplomatic source, reported that he had been removed from training because of concerns that he held radical views. The network said he was subsequently given another role at the airline.
The reports have raised questions about how those earlier concerns did not prevent Alhamami from later serving as a co-pilot on a passenger flight.
CNN also reported that an Israeli official said Alhamami had been working for Flydubai for eight months. Another source told the network that he had previously worked for Royal Air Maroc.
His movements outside Oman are also under scrutiny
Investigators are examining Alhamami’s time abroad, including his reported stay in Syria.
According to Al Arabiya English, Alhamami had spent much of his time outside Oman, particularly in Syria. Sources cited by the outlet claimed that he was exposed to extremist ideas there before travelling to the UAE.
CNN reported that Alhamami was born in the UAE to an Omani father and a Syrian mother and had lived in the Emirates for several years.
Israel’s Channel 12 reported that investigators believe Alhamami underwent indoctrination into “al-Qaeda’s ideology” and met unspecified religious figures during the process.
Those claims form part of the investigation into his alleged radicalisation and the motive behind the incident.
Israel probes why an Omani national was assigned the route
Alhamami’s presence on a flight to Israel has become another aspect of the inquiry. Oman does not recognise Israel.
CNN reported that Shin Bet, Mossad, the Israeli military and the Transportation Ministry were among the agencies examining how Alhamami came to be assigned to the Tel Aviv flight.
The Jerusalem Post, citing sources close to the investigation, reported that Alhamami did not hold another nationality.
Investigators have also been examining material reportedly recovered from his belongings.
i24NEWS, citing an Emirati source, reported that the material included publications and leaflets associated with “Free Palestine” groups as well as other pro-Palestinian material.
The outlet also reported that Alhamami had expressed support for Palestinians and hostility towards Israel. Investigators were examining the material as part of their inquiry into possible terrorist motives and alleged radicalisation.
Captain Machchhar regained access to cockpit
Alhamami allegedly attacked Machchhar while the aircraft was descending steeply. A hijacking distress signal was transmitted as the incident unfolded.
Machchhar, despite suffering serious injuries, fought back and managed to open the cockpit door. Crew members and passengers then entered and restrained the co-pilot.
Two non-duty aviators travelling on the aircraft also helped take control of the plane.
The aircraft subsequently made an emergency landing at Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, allowing everyone aboard to disembark safely.
i24NEWS reported that Alhamami told investigators that he intended to crash the aircraft in Israel.
Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Machchhar’s courage and presence of mind. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised the Indian captain and described what had been prevented as a potential “another 9/11”.
CNN reported that Alhamami was later transferred from Saudi Arabia to the UAE, where he is facing a terrorism investigation.
The inquiry is now focused not only on the events inside the cockpit but also on what was known about Alhamami’s earlier aviation career and how he came to be assigned to the Tel Aviv route.