Asian Games 2026 Day 15 (October 3): India Full Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Updahyay
Updated on:
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Asian Games 2026 Day 15 features men's hockey and cricket finals, alongside medal events in golf, wrestling, and archery, with several athletes chasing podium finishes

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India mens hockey team
India men's hockey team | Photo: X/HockeyIndia

  • India faces Pakistan in the men’s cricket final at 10:00 am IST on October 3

  • India meets Malaysia in the hockey final for gold at 3:30 pm IST

  • Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Sharath Urs, Aman Sehrawat, Sagar Jaglan, Deepak Punia, Antim Panghal and Manisha Bhanwala are among India’s medal hopefuls in golf and wrestling

India face a packed October 3 at the Asian Games 2026, with medal events, knockout contests, qualification rounds and team competitions spread across archery, wrestling, golf, men's hockey, cricket volleyball, and taekwondo.

The day starts early and runs through multiple venues. India have medal chances in archery, wrestling, cricket and hockey, while several athletes also compete in qualification rounds that could lead to finals later on Friday.

The schedule also puts Indian athletes in team and individual events across a wide range of sports. That gives India action from the morning session to one of the main evening medal fixtures in the men’s hockey final.

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India's Schedule For Day 15 (October 3rd)

Time (IST)SportEvent / CategoryAthlete(s) / TeamRound / StageOpponent / Venue
02:40 OnwardsGolfWomen's TeamAditi AshokRound 4All Participating Nations / Kasugai Country Club
03:13GolfWomen's Individual Stroke PlayDiksha DagarRound 4All Participating Nations / Kasugai Country Club
03:24GolfWomen's Individual Stroke PlayPranavi Sharath UrsRound 4All Participating Nations / Kasugai Country Club
04:24GolfWomen's Individual Stroke PlayDiksha DagarRound 4All Participating Nations / Kasugai Country Club
04:45 OnwardsGolfMen's TeamAditi Ashok, Pranavi Sharath Urs, Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat, Saptak TalwarRound 4All Participating Nations / Kasugai Country Club
05:30ArcheryRecurve Women'sKumkum Anil MohodQuarterfinalChaeyoung Kang (Republic of Korea) / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park
05:42TaekwondoWomen's -57 kgKashish MalikRound of 16Yujin Kim (Republic of Korea) / Toyohoshi Gymnasium
05:51GolfMen's Individual Stroke PlayYuvraj SandhuRound 4All Participating Nations / Kasugai Country Club
06:20Rugby SevensWomen's TeamShikha Yadav, Sandhya Rai, Ujjwala Ramdas Ghuge, and squad5th-8th Place - QualificationSingapore / Nagoya City Mizuho Park
06:30TaekwondoWomen's +67 kgJyoti YadavRound of 16Kannaluck Chuenchooklin (Thailand) / Toyohoshi Gymnasium
06:30ArcheryRecurve Women's IndividualKumkum Anil MohodSemifinal (Sub. to Qual.)TPE or CHN / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park
06:40GolfMen's Individual Stroke PlaySaptak TalwarRound 4All Participating Nations / Kasugai Country Club
06:51GolfMen's Individual Stroke PlayVeer AhlawatRound 4All Participating Nations / Kasugai Country Club
07:05ArcheryRecurve Women's IndividualKumkum Anil MohodBronze Medal Match (Sub. to Qual.)TBC / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park
07:10SailingGirl's Dinghy / ILCA 4Mahi VermaRace 11 & 12Kaiyoh Yacht Harbor
07:20ArcheryRecurve Women's IndividualKumkum Anil MohodGold Medal Match (Sub. to Qual.)TBC / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park
07:23Wrestling74kg Freestyle WrestlingSagar JaglanPre-Quarterfinals (Mat A)Tulga Tumur Ochir (Mongolia) / Inae Sports Complex
07:25Wrestling97kg Freestyle WrestlingDeepak PuniaPre-Quarterfinals (Mat C)Junpeng Zhou (Republic of China) / Inae Sports Complex
07:34TaekwondoWomen's -57 kgKashish MalikQuarterfinal (Sub. to Qual.)CHN or SRI / Toyohoshi Gymnasium
07:53Wrestling57kg Women's WrestlingManisha BhanwalaPre-Quarterfinals (Mat C)Youngjin Kwon (Republic of Korea) / Inae Sports Complex
Kaiyoh Yacht HarborSailingWomen's Windsurfing / IQFOILKatya CoelhoRace 1112 & 13
08:08Wrestling53kg Women's WrestlingAntim PanghalPre-Quarterfinals (Mat A)Shugyla Omirbek (Kazakhstan) / Inae Sports Complex
08:10TaekwondoWomen's +67 kgJyoti YadavQuarterfinal (Sub. to Qual.)Wenzhe Mu (Republic of China) / Toyohoshi Gymnasium
08:29Wrestling57kg Freestyle WrestlingAman SehrawatPre-Quarterfinals (Mat A)UZB or JPN / Inae Sports Complex
08:36Wrestling74kg Freestyle WrestlingSagar JaglanQuarterfinals (Sub. to Qual.)IRI or UZB / Inae Sports Complex
08:38Wrestling97kg Freestyle WrestlingDeepak PuniaQuarterfinals (Sub. to Qual.)Wui Fung Vincent Li (Hong Kong) / Inae Sports Complex
08:55Wrestling57kg Women's WrestlingManisha BhanwalaQuarterfinals (Sub. to Qual.)MGL or JPN / Inae Sports Complex
09:11Wrestling53kg Women's WrestlingAntim PanghalQuarterfinals (Sub. to Qual.)Esbosynova Sakibjamal (Uzbekistan) / Inae Sports Complex
09:20Wrestling57kg Freestyle WrestlingAman SehrawatQuarterfinals (Sub. to Qual.)TBC / Inae Sports Complex
09:25Wrestling97kg Freestyle WrestlingDeepak PuniaSemifinals (Sub. to Qual.)TBC / Inae Sports Complex
09:27Wrestling74kg Freestyle WrestlingSagar JaglanSemifinals (Sub. to Qual.)TBC / Inae Sports Complex
09:30VolleyballMen's TeamIndia Men's Team5th Place MatchThailand / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium
09:30ArcheryRecurve Men's IndividualDhiraj BommadevaraQuarterfinalsAmirkhon Sadikov (Uzbekistan) / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park
09:35Wrestling57kg Women's WrestlingManisha BhanwalaSemifinals (Sub. to Qual.)TBC / Inae Sports Complex
09:43Wrestling53kg Women's WrestlingAntim PanghalSemifinals (Sub. to Qual.)TBC / Inae Sports Complex
09:44Wrestling57kg Freestyle WrestlingAman SehrawatSemifinals (Sub. to Qual.)TBC / Inae Sports Complex
09:50Wrestling97kg Freestyle WrestlingDeepak PuniaRepechage (If loses to a finalist)TBC / Inae Sports Complex
10:00CricketMen's TeamIndia Men's TeamFinals / Gold Medal MatchPakistan Men's Team / Athletic Park Korogi
10:00Wrestling57kg Women's WrestlingManisha BhanwalaRepechage (If loses to a finalist)TBC / Inae Sports Complex
10:07Wrestling74kg Freestyle WrestlingSagar JaglanRepechage (If loses to a finalist)TBC / Inae Sports Complex
10:15ArcheryRecurve Men's IndividualNeeraj ChauhanQuarterfinalsLam Dorji (Bhutan) / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park
10:16Wrestling53kg Women's WrestlingAntim PanghalRepechage (If loses to a finalist)TBC / Inae Sports Complex
10:23Wrestling57kg Freestyle WrestlingAman SehrawatRepechage (If loses to a finalist)TBC / Inae Sports Complex
10:30ArcheryRecurve Men's IndividualDhiraj BommadevaraSemifinals (Sub. to Qual.)BHU or KOR / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park
10:45ArcheryRecurve Men's IndividualNeeraj ChauhanSemifinals (Sub. to Qual.)TPE or JPN / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park
11:05ArcheryRecurve Men's IndividualDhiraj BommadevaraBronze Medal Match (Sub. to Qual.)TBC / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park
11:05ArcheryRecurve Men's IndividualNeeraj ChauhanBronze Medal Match (Sub. to Qual.)TBC / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park
11:14TaekwondoWomen's -57 kgKashish MalikSemifinal (Sub. to Qual.)TBC / Toyohoshi Gymnasium
11:20ArcheryRecurve Men's IndividualDhiraj BommadevaraGold Medal Match (Sub. to Qual.)TBC / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park
11:20ArcheryRecurve Men's IndividualNeeraj ChauhanGold Medal Match (Sub. to Qual.)TBC / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park
11:20ArcheryRecurve Men's IndividualYashdeep BhogeGold Medal MatchTBC / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park
11:56TaekwondoWomen's +67 kgJyoti YadavSemifinal (Sub. to Qual.)TBC / Toyohoshi Gymnasium
12:35Rugby SevensWomen's TeamShikha Yadav, Sandhya Rai, and squad7th-8th Place (Sub. to Qual.)TBD / Nagoya City Mizuho Park
13:00Rugby SevensWomen's TeamShikha Yadav, Sandhya Rai, and squad5th-6th Place Finals (Sub. to Qual.)MAS or KAZ / Nagoya City Mizuho Park
13:10TaekwondoWomen's -57 kgKashish MalikGold Medal Contest (Sub. to Qual.)TBC / Toyohoshi Gymnasium
13:40TaekwondoWomen's +67 kgJyoti YadavGold Medal Contest (Sub. to Qual.)TBC / Toyohoshi Gymnasium
14:37Wrestling57kg Freestyle WrestlingAman SehrawatBronze Medal Match (Mat B)TBC / Inae Sports Complex
14:44Wrestling57kg Freestyle WrestlingAman SehrawatGold Medal Match (Mat B)TBC / Inae Sports Complex
15:00Wrestling74kg Freestyle WrestlingSagar JaglanBronze Medal Match (Mat B)TBC / Inae Sports Complex
15:09Wrestling74kg Freestyle WrestlingSagar JaglanGold Medal Match (Mat B)TBC / Inae Sports Complex
15:18Wrestling97kg Freestyle WrestlingDeepak PuniaBronze Medal Match (Mat B)TBC / Inae Sports Complex
15:30HockeyMen's TeamTeam IndiaGold Medal MatchMalaysia / Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium
15:38Wrestling97kg Freestyle WrestlingDeepak PuniaGold Medal Match (Mat B)TBC / Inae Sports Complex
15:48Wrestling53kg Women's WrestlingAntim PanghalBronze Medal Match (Mat B)TBC / Inae Sports Complex
16:02Wrestling53kg Women's WrestlingAntim PanghalGold Medal Match (Mat B)TBC / Inae Sports Complex
16:09Wrestling57kg Women's WrestlingManisha BhanwalaBronze Medal Match (Mat B)TBC / Inae Sports Complex
16:25Wrestling57kg Women's WrestlingManisha BhanwalaGold Medal Match (Mat B)TBC / Inae Sports Complex

Key Medal Events To Watch on Day 15

On October 3, India will face Pakistan in the men’s cricket final and Malaysia in the hockey final, while archery, golf and wrestling also offer medal chances.

The cricket final starts at 10:00 am IST and is India’s biggest medal event of the day. India will later face Malaysia in the hockey final for gold at 3:30 pm IST.

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The men's hockey team will look to defend their gold medal, with the women's team having already claimed the title. If the men's team wins, it will be the first time in Indian history that both the men's and women's teams secure gold in the same edition of the Asian Games.

India will also have several chances to add to its medal tally from the early morning. Archery leads the action, golf finishes its final rounds and wrestling offers multiple medal opportunities in the afternoon.

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Archery And Golf

Kumkum Mohod will compete in the women’s recurve individual quarter-final at 5:30 am.

Dhiraj Bommadevara will then take the field in the men’s recurve individual quarter-final at 9:30 am, followed by Neeraj Chauhan at 10:15 am. Further semi-final and medal rounds will depend on their results.

Golf will also conclude with the final rounds of the men’s and women’s individual and team competitions. India’s women’s team features Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Sharath Urs, while Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu are in the men’s competition.

Wrestling Medal Chances

Wrestling will provide multiple medal opportunities in the afternoon. Aman Sehrawat will compete in the men’s freestyle 57kg category, Sagar Jaglan in the men’s freestyle 74kg and Deepak Punia in the men’s freestyle 97kg. Antim Panghal will contest the women’s 53kg category and Manisha Bhanwala the 57kg event.

The medal bouts are scheduled from the afternoon, subject to qualification.

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