Asian Games 2026 Day 15 (October 3): India Full Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

India faces Pakistan in the men’s cricket final at 10:00 am IST on October 3
India meets Malaysia in the hockey final for gold at 3:30 pm IST
Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Sharath Urs, Aman Sehrawat, Sagar Jaglan, Deepak Punia, Antim Panghal and Manisha Bhanwala are among India’s medal hopefuls in golf and wrestling
India face a packed October 3 at the Asian Games 2026, with medal events, knockout contests, qualification rounds and team competitions spread across archery, wrestling, golf, men's hockey, cricket volleyball, and taekwondo.
The day starts early and runs through multiple venues. India have medal chances in archery, wrestling, cricket and hockey, while several athletes also compete in qualification rounds that could lead to finals later on Friday.
The schedule also puts Indian athletes in team and individual events across a wide range of sports. That gives India action from the morning session to one of the main evening medal fixtures in the men’s hockey final.
India's Schedule For Day 15 (October 3rd)
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event / Category
|Athlete(s) / Team
|Round / Stage
|Opponent / Venue
|02:40 Onwards
|Golf
|Women's Team
|Aditi Ashok
|Round 4
|All Participating Nations / Kasugai Country Club
|03:13
|Golf
|Women's Individual Stroke Play
|Diksha Dagar
|Round 4
|All Participating Nations / Kasugai Country Club
|03:24
|Golf
|Women's Individual Stroke Play
|Pranavi Sharath Urs
|Round 4
|All Participating Nations / Kasugai Country Club
|04:24
|Golf
|Women's Individual Stroke Play
|Diksha Dagar
|Round 4
|All Participating Nations / Kasugai Country Club
|04:45 Onwards
|Golf
|Men's Team
|Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Sharath Urs, Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar
|Round 4
|All Participating Nations / Kasugai Country Club
|05:30
|Archery
|Recurve Women's
|Kumkum Anil Mohod
|Quarterfinal
|Chaeyoung Kang (Republic of Korea) / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park
|05:42
|Taekwondo
|Women's -57 kg
|Kashish Malik
|Round of 16
|Yujin Kim (Republic of Korea) / Toyohoshi Gymnasium
|05:51
|Golf
|Men's Individual Stroke Play
|Yuvraj Sandhu
|Round 4
|All Participating Nations / Kasugai Country Club
|06:20
|Rugby Sevens
|Women's Team
|Shikha Yadav, Sandhya Rai, Ujjwala Ramdas Ghuge, and squad
|5th-8th Place - Qualification
|Singapore / Nagoya City Mizuho Park
|06:30
|Taekwondo
|Women's +67 kg
|Jyoti Yadav
|Round of 16
|Kannaluck Chuenchooklin (Thailand) / Toyohoshi Gymnasium
|06:30
|Archery
|Recurve Women's Individual
|Kumkum Anil Mohod
|Semifinal (Sub. to Qual.)
|TPE or CHN / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park
|06:40
|Golf
|Men's Individual Stroke Play
|Saptak Talwar
|Round 4
|All Participating Nations / Kasugai Country Club
|06:51
|Golf
|Men's Individual Stroke Play
|Veer Ahlawat
|Round 4
|All Participating Nations / Kasugai Country Club
|07:05
|Archery
|Recurve Women's Individual
|Kumkum Anil Mohod
|Bronze Medal Match (Sub. to Qual.)
|TBC / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park
|07:10
|Sailing
|Girl's Dinghy / ILCA 4
|Mahi Verma
|Race 11 & 12
|Kaiyoh Yacht Harbor
|07:20
|Archery
|Recurve Women's Individual
|Kumkum Anil Mohod
|Gold Medal Match (Sub. to Qual.)
|TBC / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park
|07:23
|Wrestling
|74kg Freestyle Wrestling
|Sagar Jaglan
|Pre-Quarterfinals (Mat A)
|Tulga Tumur Ochir (Mongolia) / Inae Sports Complex
|07:25
|Wrestling
|97kg Freestyle Wrestling
|Deepak Punia
|Pre-Quarterfinals (Mat C)
|Junpeng Zhou (Republic of China) / Inae Sports Complex
|07:34
|Taekwondo
|Women's -57 kg
|Kashish Malik
|Quarterfinal (Sub. to Qual.)
|CHN or SRI / Toyohoshi Gymnasium
|07:53
|Wrestling
|57kg Women's Wrestling
|Manisha Bhanwala
|Pre-Quarterfinals (Mat C)
|Youngjin Kwon (Republic of Korea) / Inae Sports Complex
|Kaiyoh Yacht Harbor
|Sailing
|Women's Windsurfing / IQFOIL
|Katya Coelho
|Race 11
|12 & 13
|08:08
|Wrestling
|53kg Women's Wrestling
|Antim Panghal
|Pre-Quarterfinals (Mat A)
|Shugyla Omirbek (Kazakhstan) / Inae Sports Complex
|08:10
|Taekwondo
|Women's +67 kg
|Jyoti Yadav
|Quarterfinal (Sub. to Qual.)
|Wenzhe Mu (Republic of China) / Toyohoshi Gymnasium
|08:29
|Wrestling
|57kg Freestyle Wrestling
|Aman Sehrawat
|Pre-Quarterfinals (Mat A)
|UZB or JPN / Inae Sports Complex
|08:36
|Wrestling
|74kg Freestyle Wrestling
|Sagar Jaglan
|Quarterfinals (Sub. to Qual.)
|IRI or UZB / Inae Sports Complex
|08:38
|Wrestling
|97kg Freestyle Wrestling
|Deepak Punia
|Quarterfinals (Sub. to Qual.)
|Wui Fung Vincent Li (Hong Kong) / Inae Sports Complex
|08:55
|Wrestling
|57kg Women's Wrestling
|Manisha Bhanwala
|Quarterfinals (Sub. to Qual.)
|MGL or JPN / Inae Sports Complex
|09:11
|Wrestling
|53kg Women's Wrestling
|Antim Panghal
|Quarterfinals (Sub. to Qual.)
|Esbosynova Sakibjamal (Uzbekistan) / Inae Sports Complex
|09:20
|Wrestling
|57kg Freestyle Wrestling
|Aman Sehrawat
|Quarterfinals (Sub. to Qual.)
|TBC / Inae Sports Complex
|09:25
|Wrestling
|97kg Freestyle Wrestling
|Deepak Punia
|Semifinals (Sub. to Qual.)
|TBC / Inae Sports Complex
|09:27
|Wrestling
|74kg Freestyle Wrestling
|Sagar Jaglan
|Semifinals (Sub. to Qual.)
|TBC / Inae Sports Complex
|09:30
|Volleyball
|Men's Team
|India Men's Team
|5th Place Match
|Thailand / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium
|09:30
|Archery
|Recurve Men's Individual
|Dhiraj Bommadevara
|Quarterfinals
|Amirkhon Sadikov (Uzbekistan) / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park
|09:35
|Wrestling
|57kg Women's Wrestling
|Manisha Bhanwala
|Semifinals (Sub. to Qual.)
|TBC / Inae Sports Complex
|09:43
|Wrestling
|53kg Women's Wrestling
|Antim Panghal
|Semifinals (Sub. to Qual.)
|TBC / Inae Sports Complex
|09:44
|Wrestling
|57kg Freestyle Wrestling
|Aman Sehrawat
|Semifinals (Sub. to Qual.)
|TBC / Inae Sports Complex
|09:50
|Wrestling
|97kg Freestyle Wrestling
|Deepak Punia
|Repechage (If loses to a finalist)
|TBC / Inae Sports Complex
|10:00
|Cricket
|Men's Team
|India Men's Team
|Finals / Gold Medal Match
|Pakistan Men's Team / Athletic Park Korogi
|10:00
|Wrestling
|57kg Women's Wrestling
|Manisha Bhanwala
|Repechage (If loses to a finalist)
|TBC / Inae Sports Complex
|10:07
|Wrestling
|74kg Freestyle Wrestling
|Sagar Jaglan
|Repechage (If loses to a finalist)
|TBC / Inae Sports Complex
|10:15
|Archery
|Recurve Men's Individual
|Neeraj Chauhan
|Quarterfinals
|Lam Dorji (Bhutan) / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park
|10:16
|Wrestling
|53kg Women's Wrestling
|Antim Panghal
|Repechage (If loses to a finalist)
|TBC / Inae Sports Complex
|10:23
|Wrestling
|57kg Freestyle Wrestling
|Aman Sehrawat
|Repechage (If loses to a finalist)
|TBC / Inae Sports Complex
|10:30
|Archery
|Recurve Men's Individual
|Dhiraj Bommadevara
|Semifinals (Sub. to Qual.)
|BHU or KOR / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park
|10:45
|Archery
|Recurve Men's Individual
|Neeraj Chauhan
|Semifinals (Sub. to Qual.)
|TPE or JPN / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park
|11:05
|Archery
|Recurve Men's Individual
|Dhiraj Bommadevara
|Bronze Medal Match (Sub. to Qual.)
|TBC / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park
|11:05
|Archery
|Recurve Men's Individual
|Neeraj Chauhan
|Bronze Medal Match (Sub. to Qual.)
|TBC / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park
|11:14
|Taekwondo
|Women's -57 kg
|Kashish Malik
|Semifinal (Sub. to Qual.)
|TBC / Toyohoshi Gymnasium
|11:20
|Archery
|Recurve Men's Individual
|Dhiraj Bommadevara
|Gold Medal Match (Sub. to Qual.)
|TBC / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park
|11:20
|Archery
|Recurve Men's Individual
|Neeraj Chauhan
|Gold Medal Match (Sub. to Qual.)
|TBC / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park
|11:20
|Archery
|Recurve Men's Individual
|Yashdeep Bhoge
|Gold Medal Match
|TBC / Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park
|11:56
|Taekwondo
|Women's +67 kg
|Jyoti Yadav
|Semifinal (Sub. to Qual.)
|TBC / Toyohoshi Gymnasium
|12:35
|Rugby Sevens
|Women's Team
|Shikha Yadav, Sandhya Rai, and squad
|7th-8th Place (Sub. to Qual.)
|TBD / Nagoya City Mizuho Park
|13:00
|Rugby Sevens
|Women's Team
|Shikha Yadav, Sandhya Rai, and squad
|5th-6th Place Finals (Sub. to Qual.)
|MAS or KAZ / Nagoya City Mizuho Park
|13:10
|Taekwondo
|Women's -57 kg
|Kashish Malik
|Gold Medal Contest (Sub. to Qual.)
|TBC / Toyohoshi Gymnasium
|13:40
|Taekwondo
|Women's +67 kg
|Jyoti Yadav
|Gold Medal Contest (Sub. to Qual.)
|TBC / Toyohoshi Gymnasium
|14:37
|Wrestling
|57kg Freestyle Wrestling
|Aman Sehrawat
|Bronze Medal Match (Mat B)
|TBC / Inae Sports Complex
|14:44
|Wrestling
|57kg Freestyle Wrestling
|Aman Sehrawat
|Gold Medal Match (Mat B)
|TBC / Inae Sports Complex
|15:00
|Wrestling
|74kg Freestyle Wrestling
|Sagar Jaglan
|Bronze Medal Match (Mat B)
|TBC / Inae Sports Complex
|15:09
|Wrestling
|74kg Freestyle Wrestling
|Sagar Jaglan
|Gold Medal Match (Mat B)
|TBC / Inae Sports Complex
|15:18
|Wrestling
|97kg Freestyle Wrestling
|Deepak Punia
|Bronze Medal Match (Mat B)
|TBC / Inae Sports Complex
|15:30
|Hockey
|Men's Team
|Team India
|Gold Medal Match
|Malaysia / Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium
|15:38
|Wrestling
|97kg Freestyle Wrestling
|Deepak Punia
|Gold Medal Match (Mat B)
|TBC / Inae Sports Complex
|15:48
|Wrestling
|53kg Women's Wrestling
|Antim Panghal
|Bronze Medal Match (Mat B)
|TBC / Inae Sports Complex
|16:02
|Wrestling
|53kg Women's Wrestling
|Antim Panghal
|Gold Medal Match (Mat B)
|TBC / Inae Sports Complex
|16:09
|Wrestling
|57kg Women's Wrestling
|Manisha Bhanwala
|Bronze Medal Match (Mat B)
|TBC / Inae Sports Complex
|16:25
|Wrestling
|57kg Women's Wrestling
|Manisha Bhanwala
|Gold Medal Match (Mat B)
|TBC / Inae Sports Complex
Key Medal Events To Watch on Day 15
On October 3, India will face Pakistan in the men’s cricket final and Malaysia in the hockey final, while archery, golf and wrestling also offer medal chances.
The cricket final starts at 10:00 am IST and is India’s biggest medal event of the day. India will later face Malaysia in the hockey final for gold at 3:30 pm IST.
The men's hockey team will look to defend their gold medal, with the women's team having already claimed the title. If the men's team wins, it will be the first time in Indian history that both the men's and women's teams secure gold in the same edition of the Asian Games.
India will also have several chances to add to its medal tally from the early morning. Archery leads the action, golf finishes its final rounds and wrestling offers multiple medal opportunities in the afternoon.
Archery And Golf
Kumkum Mohod will compete in the women’s recurve individual quarter-final at 5:30 am.
Dhiraj Bommadevara will then take the field in the men’s recurve individual quarter-final at 9:30 am, followed by Neeraj Chauhan at 10:15 am. Further semi-final and medal rounds will depend on their results.
Golf will also conclude with the final rounds of the men’s and women’s individual and team competitions. India’s women’s team features Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Sharath Urs, while Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu are in the men’s competition.
Wrestling Medal Chances
Wrestling will provide multiple medal opportunities in the afternoon. Aman Sehrawat will compete in the men’s freestyle 57kg category, Sagar Jaglan in the men’s freestyle 74kg and Deepak Punia in the men’s freestyle 97kg. Antim Panghal will contest the women’s 53kg category and Manisha Bhanwala the 57kg event.
The medal bouts are scheduled from the afternoon, subject to qualification.