India ended a 44-year wait for Asian Games women’s hockey gold by defeating China 1-0 in the final
Gautam Gambhir, PMO India and Kiren Rijiju congratulated the Indian Eves after their historic triumph
The gold medal also secured India direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics
India’s women’s hockey team created history at the Asian Games 2026, ending a 44-year wait for the gold medal.
The Indian Eves defeated defending champions China 1-0 in the final, with Lalremsiami scoring the decisive goal and goalkeeper Savita Punia producing a crucial penalty save to protect the lead. The victory also secured India a place at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.
Congratulatory Messages Pour In For Indian Eves
The historic triumph quickly prompted celebrations from across Indian sport and politics, with several prominent figures taking to social media to congratulate Salima Tete and her teammates.
Former India head coach Gautam Gambhir shared a short but emphatic message on X, writing, “Indian Hockey! Nations pride! Jai Hind.”
The Prime Minister’s Office also congratulated the team, describing it as “a very special moment for Indian Hockey.”
"The people of India are rejoicing in the success of the Women’s Hockey Team, who bring home the coveted Gold at the Asian Games and that too after over 4 decades. This is the result of outstanding skills and teamwork. Their determination is very inspiring as well. My best wishes to the team for their upcoming endeavours. May this success contribute to Hockey’s popularity across the nation," PMO India's X handle read.
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also hailed the victory, writing, “GOLDEN GLORY FOR BHARAT!” He congratulated the Indian women’s team for winning gold 44 years after their previous Asian Games triumph and praised their “skill, determination & teamwork.”
The reactions came after a tense final in which India had to withstand significant pressure from China. Lalremsiami’s strike proved enough to put India ahead, while Savita’s penalty save became one of the defining moments of the contest.
India End 44-Year Wait For Asian Games Women’s Hockey Gold
The victory carries enormous historical significance for Indian women’s hockey. India’s previous Asian Games gold had come in 1982 in New Delhi, when the team defeated South Korea in the final. Since then, the Indian women had come close on several occasions but had been unable to reclaim the continental crown.
That wait finally ended in Nagoya. Lalremsiami produced the match-winning moment in the final, scoring during her 200th senior international appearance, making an already memorable occasion even more special.
China, the defending champions, threw everything forward late in the match, but India’s defence held firm to preserve the 1-0 advantage.
The gold medal also carries an Olympic reward. By winning the Asian Games title, India secured direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, giving the team another major milestone to look forward to.
After more than four decades, the Asian Games women’s hockey gold is back in Indian hands, and the celebrations have only just begun.