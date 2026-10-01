IND vs Pak Asian Games 2026 live updates: The stage is set for a blockbuster men's hockey semi-final at the Asian Games 2026 as defending champions India lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara. India head into the clash as clear favorites after an electrifying, unbeaten pool campaign that yielded 38 goals and a staggering +45 goal difference. Craig Fulton's side has been firing on all cylinders, led by prolific goalscorers Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek, and skipper Harmanpreet Singh, whose lethal drag-flicks remain a primary weapon. Pakistan, meanwhile, finished second in Pool B following a narrow defeat to Malaysia. Despite that setback, the Green Shirts possess immense pedigree and boast a major penalty-corner threat in Sufiyan Khan, making them dangerous opponents in a knockout fixture. While history favors Pakistan overall in head-to-head Asian Games meetings, India holds a dominant recent record against their neighbors. Beyond a spot in the gold-medal match, the stakes are monumental: the eventual champion secures direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Expect a high-intensity battle where composure under pressure will decide the victor. Indiatimes

LIVE UPDATES

1 Oct 2026, 02:40:43 pm IST India Vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026: 60' GOALLLLLLLLLLL! IND 4-3 PAK GOAAAL! INDIA HAVE DONE IT! With just 50 seconds left, Abhishek has a go and the goalkeeper makes the initial save, but India keep the pressure on. The rebound is saved too, but the ball eventually finds its way in after a deflection off a Pakistan stick. India lead 4-3 and are heading to the final! Both the Indian men's and women's teams are now through to their respective finals.

1 Oct 2026, 02:33:49 pm IST India Vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026: IND 3-3 PAK Abhishek tries to win a penalty corner, but Sanjay holds on to the ball for a touch too long and eventually gives away the foul. He had the option to look for a pass from the right, and India miss the chance. Just three minutes left now.

1 Oct 2026, 02:21:55 pm IST India Vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026: 49' GOALLLLLLLL | IND 3-3 PAK GOAAAL! Pakistan have levelled it at 3-3! India are punished once again after Pakistan break into the circle from the right. The pass gets through the Indian defence, and Waheed Rana makes no mistake, finding the net with Suraj Karkera unable to get across in time. What a turnaround!

1 Oct 2026, 02:14:51 pm IST India Vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026: 45' GOALLLLLLLL | IND 3-2 PAK WOAHHHH, this one could hurt India! Dilpreet Singh is shown a green card and India are down to 10 men for two minutes. And Pakistan make the extra player count immediately. They work their way into the circle from the right, Jarmanpreet Singh can't get the trap right, and Hannan Shahid finishes at the far post. Pakistan pull one back, and suddenly it's India 3-2 Pakistan.

1 Oct 2026, 02:06:38 pm IST India Vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026: Yellow Card | IND 3-1 PAK India are controlling the third quarter, but they need to be a little sharper inside the circle. The final pass and finishing just haven't clicked yet. And Pakistan's Ammad Butt picks up a yellow card, leaving them down a player.

1 Oct 2026, 01:52:07 pm IST India Vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026: IND 3-1 PAK - HT And that's the half-time whistle! India lead Pakistan 3-1 after 30 minutes in this semifinal. India have looked the more threatening side so far, but Pakistan managed to capitalise on a lapse in India's defence, with Abu Baker Mahmood converting a penalty corner to get them on the board. The two-goal cushion remains intact, but Pakistan will know they need to come out firing after the break.

1 Oct 2026, 01:49:49 pm IST India Vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026: 30' GOALLLLL | IND 3-1 PAK Pakistan pull one back! Rajinder is penalised after the ball hits the back of his stick, handing Pakistan another penalty corner. Abu Baker Mahmood's drag-flick takes a touch off Mohith before rolling into the goal. India lead 3-1 after 29 minutes.

1 Oct 2026, 01:44:49 pm IST India Vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026: IND 3-0 PAK Abu Bakar Mahmood tries to force a penalty corner, but India aren't giving him an inch. The Indian defence stays alert and shuts down the opportunity. No way through for Pakistan there.

1 Oct 2026, 01:39:15 pm IST India Vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026: 23' GOALLLLLL | IND 3-0 PAK Oh wow, what a goal! India have their third against Pakistan. Shilanand makes the run down the left and sends the ball into the middle, where Sukhjeet Singh is perfectly placed to get the deflection and send it in. India are now 3-0 up, but Sreejesh is still urging the team to stay cautious and stick to their strengths. Pakistan have a lot of work to do here.

1 Oct 2026, 01:29:33 pm IST India Vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026: 15' IND 2-0 PAK - Q1 Ends Pakistan turn to the video review, with Hannan Shahid asking the umpire to check for a possible foot inside the circle. But the decision stays — it is ruled a raised ball, and Pakistan are awarded a penalty corner instead. Sufiyan steps up for the drag-flick, but Amit Rohidas gets in the way to make the block. Pakistan get another go, and another penalty corner follows. The third attempt, though, flies wide. And that's the end of the first quarter. India lead 2-0, with both goals coming from Harmanpreet Singh's drag-flicks. What a start from the Indian skipper.

1 Oct 2026, 01:26:38 pm IST India Vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026: GOALLLLLL | 13' IND 2-0 PAK India are turning the screws now! Manpreet Singh drives forward from the left and his reverse hit leads to a foul, handing India another penalty corner. And who else but Harmanpreet Singh! GOAAAL! The Indian captain keeps the drag-flick low and absolutely rockets it past the post defender and the onrushing rusher. Pakistan simply can't keep that one out. India lead Pakistan 2-0 after 13 minutes.

1 Oct 2026, 01:25:41 pm IST India Vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026: GOALLLLLL | 5' IND 1-0 PAK The anthems are done, the teams are ready, and we're underway! India are out in their all-orange kit, while Pakistan are in white with green shades. There’s an extra milestone to watch out for too, with Mandeep Singh making his 300th international appearance. What a stage for it! And India have wasted no time! Harmanpreet Singh converts his fifth chance with a brilliant drag-flick, sending the ball straight through Ali Reza's legs. India strike first and lead 1-0 inside the opening five minutes. What a start!