CJP To Launch Protest Against Gyanesh Kumar Tomorrow: What's On The Agenda

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
Published at:

The Election Commission has rejected suggestions of an internal breakdown and said its decisions, including those related to the SIR, had the approval of all three commissioners.

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CJP, Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commission of India
CJP To Launch Protest Against Gyanesh Kumar Tomorrow | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • CJP will stage a Mumbai protest on October 2 seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

  • The party has three demands, including freezing SIR and restoring the January 2025 voter list.

  • CJP has also called for repeal of the 2023 law and Election Commission reforms.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will stage a protest in Mumbai on October 2, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The announcement came amid reports of differences within the Election Commission of India (ECI), with the CJP also calling for changes to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and the law governing the poll panel.

The opposition has also criticised Kumar following the reports , with demands for his resignation growing louder. The Election Commission, however, has rejected suggestions of an internal breakdown and said its decisions, including those related to the SIR, had the approval of all three commissioners.

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What Are CJP’s Three Demands?

At a press conference on September 25, CJP members Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka outlined three demands.

The first is Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and the initiation of criminal proceedings against him.

The second is to freeze the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and restore the January 2025 voter list.

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CEC Gyanesh Kumar - Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

The third is to repeal the 2023 law and reform the Election Commission.

The CJP has alleged that the ECI has not been functioning in the interest of the country under Kumar, citing reports of differences within the poll panel and allegations concerning its functioning. The Election Commission has rejected suggestions of an internal breakdown and maintained that its decisions had the approval of all three commissioners.

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Mumbai Police Denies Permission

The Mumbai Police has denied permission for the demonstration at Shivaji Park, stating that it was “not empowered to grant permission” for gatherings at Shivaji Park under a 2013 Bombay High Court order. The police also cited rules governing gatherings, traffic and noise concerns.

Despite the denial, Dipke said the CJP would proceed with the demonstration. He also warned that the group would launch a “Jail Bharo Andolan” if it was denied the right to protest.

“Mumbai Police has also denied permission for our protest on 2nd October. Such tactics to suppress citizens' voices are unacceptable. If we are denied the right to protest, CJP will launch a Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti,” Dipke said on X.

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