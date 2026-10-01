Neo-Colonial Food 'Raj' & Politics of the Kitchen

In other words, food has a ritually and morally ambivalent place in Indian life. Feasting, sharing, and feeding others can signify abundance and devotion, while fasting, vrat, abstinence, and ahimsa can signify discipline, purification, penance and ethical restraint. Jains take ahimsa to its most rigorous dietary expression, making vegetarianism an act of moral absolutism. Yet the absence of food can be equally consequential. Hunger and food shortages have repeatedly marked Indian history with suffering, nowhere more tragically than in colonial India, most notoriously in the Bengal Famine of 1943, when millions died amid a devastating crisis of food access and availability. Therefore, food is not merely the joys of sharing or consumption; it can also become a site of resistance. Bhima, the great warrior, famed for his legendary appetite and culinary skills, becomes a cook during the Pandavas’ exile and kills Kichaka, the army commander of King Virata, for his lecherous behaviour. No wonder The Assassination of Kichak, Krushnaji Prabhakar Khadilkar’s famous 1907 Marathi play, used this mythological episode as an allegory for resistance to British colonial rule. The kitchen, in other words, has never been entirely innocent of power or protest.