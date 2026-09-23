Cover Story | Tukaram Mundhe Is The Exception. Unsafe Food Is The Rule In India

A pinned video in Marathi on his Instagram handle defines Mundhe’s thought process. “Everyone says we want change, but we want someone else to bring that change. We want Shivaji to be born, but in the neighbour’s house, not ours. Someone will raise their voice and someone will do the needful are the two thoughts that come to our mind whenever we see injustice. Leadership is not one person sitting on a high chair. Leadership is a simple decision taken in that one moment by crores of ordinary people, when they say, ‘I will speak’. History is not made by those who clap. It is made by those who act.”