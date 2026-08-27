Interview | "Drug Consumption in India is Increasing", says NCB DG Anurag Garg

How do you assess India’s drug situation today?
If you look at the enforcement side, our efforts have increased significantly. Compared to five years ago, the number of arrests made across India has almost doubled. Similarly, the number of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has also increased substantially. However, rising enforcement also reflects the growing challenge before us. My assessment is that drug consumption is increasing. This conclusion is based on reports we receive from different states and the increasing number of requests from state governments seeking assistance from the Centre to tackle narcotics. Factors such as the easy availability of synthetic drugs, peer pressure, the emergence of darknet platforms where drugs can be bought and paid for anonymously and reduced parental supervision have all contributed to this.
Are there particular states where this trend is especially visible?
Several state governments have recognised drug abuse as a serious public issue.For example, in Kerala, the chief minister himself has led anti-drug campaigns. In Jammu and Kashmir, both the Lieutenant Governor and the administration have actively spearheaded awareness initiatives. Similar campaigns have been undertaken in Mizoram, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. This reflects the fact that state governments themselves acknowledge the seriousness of the problem.
Does that mean law enforcement efforts alone are not enough to deal with the growing drug problem?
Yes. That is why regular review meetings are held under the chairmanship of the Home Minister. The objective is not merely to review seizures or arrests but to understand the problem comprehensively and adopt what we call a“Whole of Government” and “Whole of Society” approach. Drug control cannot be achieved through enforcement agencies alone. The NCB takes the lead in coordinating efforts among multiple stakeholders, but it is ultimately a collaborative effort involving different ministries, state governments and enforcement agencies.
This thinking is reflected in our Vision Document, which was released by the Home Minister. The document goes beyond enforcement. It also addresses awareness, prevention, counselling and rehabilitation. Children must understand the harmful consequences of drug abuse. They should not fall victim to peer pressure. At the same time, society should avoid stigmatising those who become addicted. Instead, they should feel encouraged to seek help. If someone comes forward for treatment, there should be sufficient counselling centres, rehabilitation facilities and treatment infrastructure available. All these things are part of the plan.
At present, the infrastructure is not adequate, both for enforcement and, especially, for counselling, treatment and rehabilitation. The Ministry of Social Justice takes the lead on treatment and rehabilitation. Their capacity, both in terms of infrastructure and budget, will also have to increase.
Have you observed any specific patterns in drug consumption across different regions of the country?
Different regions have different consumption patterns. In Mizoram, heroin is widely used. In Punjab, the commonly used drug is what is locally known as chitta. While it is essentially heroin, it is often mixed with various psychotropic substances. In Himachal Pradesh, a similar pattern is seen. If you go to Kerala, you’ll find higher consumption of synthetic drugs such as Lysergic Acid Diethylamide [LSD] and MDMA (ecstasy or molly), along with cannabis. Assam, on the other hand, is comparatively less affected than some of the neighbouring states.
In western India, particularly in the industrial belts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and parts of Rajasthan, synthetic drugs such as Mephedrone are more prevalent. Traditional opioids continue to be used across many parts of the country as well. So, broadly speaking, drug abuse today is prevalent across almost every state, although the specific substances differ from region to region.
Are synthetic drugs becoming a bigger challenge than traditional narcotics?
Yes. Unlike opium or cannabis, synthetic drugs do not require cultivation. You don’t have to grow crops, wait for harvest, process the produce or transport large quantities. Instead, wherever there is demand, a laboratory can be established. Using chemicals, they can be manufactured according to demand. Another challenge is that synthetic drugs occupy a very small volume. You do not have to transport large quantities. Even very small quantities can be trafficked and concealed easily and transported without attracting attention. That makes them a much bigger challenge.
Given these challenges, how is the NCB responding?
The response has to be dynamic. We remain in constant contact with other countries to understand what new psychoactive substances are emerging internationally so that we can take preventive measures before they become widespread in India. Most synthetic drugs require specific precursor chemicals for their manufacture. Some of these chemicals are absolutely critical. For example, in the manufacture of Mephedrone, one important precursor chemical is 2-Bromo-4-Methylpropiophenone. About a year ago, we realised that many of the units manufacturing Mephedrone were using this chemical. Now, it is always possible that somebody may try to replace one chemical with another. So, it is a continuous process. Accordingly, regulatory and enforcement measures were strengthened around its availability. However, this remains a continuous challenge because traffickers constantly try to replace one precursor chemical with another. It is, in many ways, a cat-and-mouse game.
Since synthetic drugs are relatively easier to manufacture and transport, where are these drugs coming from? How significant is cross-border trafficking?
If you look at our seizures every year, nearly 75 to 80 per cent of the total quantity seized consists of either poppy-based or cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis-based drugs include products derived from the cannabis plant, such as ganja, charas and hashish oil. Poppy-based drugs include opium, poppy husk and crude derivatives like morphine.
However, it is important to understand that when I say 75 to 80 per cent, I am referring to weight, not value. A large proportion of these seizures comes from domestic production. Likewise, the highest consumption, in terms of quantity, is also of these substances. Controlling illegal cultivation within India is therefore crucial. Wherever illegal cultivation is taking place, the respective state governments have to act firmly to eliminate it.About 80 per cent of this is from local production. In terms of weight, this is the maximum. Consumption is also the highest for these substances. Wherever illegal production is taking place in a state, that state has to take strong action against it. International trafficking is certainly a major concern, but in terms of sheer volume, locally produced cannabis and poppy-based drugs account for most of the seizures.
Another important category is pharmaceutical drugs that are manufactured in India. There are instances where pharmaceutical preparations meant for legitimate medical use are diverted into illegal markets. For example, we have seen significant quantities of CBCS [Codeine-Based Cough Syrups] being trafficked across the Bangladesh border. One has to ask why such large quantities are moving there. The legitimate medical demand simply does not justify the volumes involved. Much of it eventually enters the illegal market in Bangladesh. Alcohol restrictions in Bangladesh have also contributed to the misuse of these pharmaceutical products as substitutes.
What are the major drugs entering India from abroad?
The principal drugs entering India from outside include MDMA, LSD, methamphetamine and good-quality heroin. MDMA and LSD are often trafficked through postal and courier services. Methamphetamine primarily enters India through the North-East. A significant source is the Shan region of Myanmar, where several illicit manufacturing facilities operate. These factories produce on a large scale, which are then trafficked across the border.
High-quality heroin also enters India from Pakistan, increasingly through drones. After the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, heroin production there declined considerably. As a result, trafficking networks have attempted to compensate by increasing production from Myanmar. Although it has been trying to fill that supply gap, it has not completely replaced Afghan production.
Did the conflict in Manipur have any impact on drug trafficking routes?
Yes, but perhaps not in the way people generally assume.The conflict did not necessarily increase trafficking. Instead, the traditional trafficking routes passing through Manipur became less secure because of the conflict. As a result, traffickers shifted many of their operations towards Mizoram, where movement became comparatively easier.
Since many narcotics enter through India’s international borders, how does the NCB coordinate with border guarding forces such as the Border Security Force (BSF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)?
Border guarding forces such as the BSF and the SSB have powers to conduct searches and seizures within their jurisdiction. Whenever they seize narcotics, the case is handed over to the appropriate investigating agency for further investigation. One of the tasks we have assigned to every border guarding force is intelligence collection on narcotics trafficking. This intelligence is then compiled so that information gathered from different locations can be analysed collectively at one place. Once patterns emerge, the information is shared with the concerned enforcement agencies for further action.
Could you explain the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) mechanism?
The JCC brings together enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies from both the Centre and the states. During these meetings, agencies discuss cases that may have links with organised crime, terrorism financing,money laundering, transnational trafficking and other serious criminal activities. The idea is to ensure that investigations do not stop with a single seizure. Instead, agencies conduct what we call a 360-degree investigation. That means identifying the trafficking network, financial transactions, assets created through drug money, links with organised crime and any possible terror financing.Depending on the findings, agencies such as the National Investigation Agency or the Enforcement Directorate may also become involved.
How frequently does the JCC meet?
The mechanism operates at two levels. There is a central-level JCC and a state-level JCC. The state-level committees meet very regularly. We have now directed that every state should hold a JCC meeting every quarter. These meetings are chaired by senior officers designated by the NCB, while representatives from all relevant state agencies participate. Regular coordination is critical because drug trafficking networks operate across jurisdictions and information has to move quickly between agencies.The idea is to build institutional capacity within every state. At the national level, the NCB performs both enforcement and coordination functions.
Similarly, every state should have a dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Force [ANTF] that performs these roles within the state. To facilitate this, we have prepared a model template and shared it with all state governments. The objective is to ensure that ANTFs across different states follow broadly similar organisational structures. For example, if one state’s ANTF has an intelligence wing, it should be able to directly communicate with the intelligence wing of another state’s ANTF. Likewise, if one state has a dedicated precursor chemical unit, it should be able to coordinate seamlessly with the corresponding unit elsewhere. This standardisation greatly improves inter-state coordination. Rather than starting from scratch every time, the relevant sections in different states can immediately establish contact with their counterparts and work together on investigations. That is essential because drug trafficking networks rarely remain confined within a single state.
How does a narcotics operation actually take place?
Our intelligence is built first. Once that information is verified, enforcement agencies move in to intercept the individuals involved. In most cases, the person who is caught is not the kingpin. He is usually a transporter or a street-level peddler working for someone else. Once that individual is intercepted,he is questioned, and all the electronic devices in his possession, particularly mobile phones, are examined. We analyse his communications, retrieve Call Detail Records and Internet Protocol Detail Records and trace both his backward and forward linkages. Then we proceed to identify the people behind him.
The transporter or the peddler is often only a small part of a much larger organisation; the real objective is to identify the people who are operating behind him. That is where our approach has changed significantly over the past two years. Earlier, we were largely seizure-centric. Today, we are network-centric. The emphasis is no longer only on recovering narcotics. The emphasis is on identifying and dismantling the entire trafficking network. This is the approach we are also encouraging state governments to adopt. Every state must identify the criminal networks operating within its jurisdiction. Some are district-level networks. Some operate across multiple districts. Others function across several states. Each of these networks has to be mapped, investigated and dismantled.
So, intelligence has become the centre of every investigation?
Yes,it has to be an intelligence-led operation. Investigators begin by studying existing databases.They analyse the history of individuals previously involved in narcotics cases, examine their associations and track emerging patterns. The idea is to identify the network. The kingpins are often sitting outside India while running operations inside the country. The objective is to identify these individuals, collect evidence against them and ultimately bring them back to India so they can face the law here.
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India has witnessed record drug seizures in recent years. What actually happens after narcotics are confiscated?
After a seizure, they are stored securely in designated malkhanas which is a secure storage facility. Once all the legal requirements are completed, including sampling and other procedures, they are destroyed. This is done to ensure that there is no possibility of the seized narcotics re-entering the illegal market. The destruction process follows prescribed legal procedures and is carried out under supervision.