Interview | "Drug Consumption in India is Increasing", says NCB DG Anurag Garg

A.

Yes. That is why regular review meetings are held under the chairmanship of the Home Minister. The objective is not merely to review seizures or arrests but to understand the problem comprehensively and adopt what we call a“Whole of Government” and “Whole of Society” approach. Drug control cannot be achieved through enforcement agencies alone. The NCB takes the lead in coordinating efforts among multiple stakeholders, but it is ultimately a collaborative effort involving different ministries, state governments and enforcement agencies.

This thinking is reflected in our Vision Document, which was released by the Home Minister. The document goes beyond enforcement. It also addresses awareness, prevention, counselling and rehabilitation. Children must understand the harmful consequences of drug abuse. They should not fall victim to peer pressure. At the same time, society should avoid stigmatising those who become addicted. Instead, they should feel encouraged to seek help. If someone comes forward for treatment, there should be sufficient counselling centres, rehabilitation facilities and treatment infrastructure available. All these things are part of the plan.

At present, the infrastructure is not adequate, both for enforcement and, especially, for counselling, treatment and rehabilitation. The Ministry of Social Justice takes the lead on treatment and rehabilitation. Their capacity, both in terms of infrastructure and budget, will also have to increase.