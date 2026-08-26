Hijab, Freedom And Uniforms: Why The Allahabad HC Rejected A Student’s Plea

The Essential Religious Practice Test

At the heart of the case lies the constitutional question of whether wearing a hijab qualifies as an "essential religious practice" under Article 25. The Supreme Court has consistently held that only practices that are "essential" to a religion — those that go to the very core of the faith — are constitutionally protected. The test requires courts to examine whether the practice is obligatory for adherents and whether its non-observance would fundamentally alter the character of the faith. This test was established in a catena of Supreme Court judgments, including Shirur Mutt (1954) and A.S. Narayana Deekshitulu v. State of A.P. (1996).