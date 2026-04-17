Allahabad High Court orders case against Rahul Gandhi on dual citizenship charge

Summary of this article
Allahabad High Court has ordered the registration of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition
The High Court has signalled that the questions surrounding Gandhi’s alleged dual citizenship are too significant to be left unanswered
It is a direct challenge to Gandhi's identity and his eligibility to serve at the highest levels of Indian governance.
The court’s order for an FIR means the conversation is moving out of the realm of political rhetoric and into a police station.
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has ordered the registration of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, reigniting a long-standing and deeply personal debate over his citizenship. Justice Subhash Vidyarthi’s ruling effectively breathes new life into a case that many thought had hit a dead end in January 2026, when a lower court dismissed the plea. By setting aside that earlier decision, the High Court has signaled that the questions surrounding Gandhi’s alleged dual citizenship are too significant to be left unanswered without a formal, deep-dive investigation.
At the heart of this legal storm is S Vignesh Shishir, a BJP worker from Karnataka, whose persistent efforts have now forced a major procedural shift. Shishir’s allegations—which touch on claims that Gandhi declared himself a British citizen in foreign business filings years ago—are being taken seriously enough that the court even suggested the Uttar Pradesh government bring in a central agency to help with the heavy lifting. For Gandhi, this isn't just a legal hurdle; it’s a direct challenge to his identity and his eligibility to serve at the highest levels of Indian governance.
While the Congress party has consistently brushed these claims off as a targeted political attack, the court’s order for an FIR means the conversation is moving out of the realm of political rhetoric and into a police station. For a leader who has spent his career defining himself as a defender of Indian democracy, being forced to defend his very status as an Indian citizen creates a high-stakes narrative. As investigators begin to pull on these threads, the outcome will likely have a profound impact on his political future and the national conversation at large.