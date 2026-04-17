Allahabad High Court orders case against Rahul Gandhi on dual citizenship charge

While the Congress party has consistently brushed these claims off as a targeted political attack, the court’s order for an FIR means the conversation is moving out of the realm of political rhetoric and into a police station. For a leader who has spent his career defining himself as a defender of Indian democracy, being forced to defend his very status as an Indian citizen creates a high-stakes narrative. As investigators begin to pull on these threads, the outcome will likely have a profound impact on his political future and the national conversation at large.