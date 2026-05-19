Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting in Raebareli

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP from Raebareli Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Raebareli on Tuesday.

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PTI
Curated by: pritha mukherjee
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Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting in Raebareli Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Raebareli on Tuesday.

  • A large number of party workers had also gathered at Lucknow airport to welcome him.

  • He further said that on May 20, he will meet people during a 'Janata Darshan' programme at the Bhuyemau Guest House.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP from Raebareli Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Raebareli on Tuesday.

He arrived at the Lucknow airport, where he was welcomed by UP Congress chief Ajay Rai, Congress Legislative Party leader Aradhana Mishra and other leaders. A large number of party workers had also gathered at the airport to welcome him.

From here, Gandhi left for Raebareli.

Congress district president of Raebareli Pankaj Tiwari said that on the first day, Gandhi will inaugurate a marriage hall at Thakurain Kheda in Bachhrawan. Subsequently, he will address a public meeting in Khiron. In Lalganj, he will participate in a 'mahila samvaad' programme.

He further said that on May 20, he will meet people during a 'Janata Darshan' programme at the Bhuyemau Guest House. Following this, he will participate in the unveiling of a statue of Veera Pasi and attend a public meeting in Lodhwari.

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The Congress leader will then depart for Amethi.

In Amethi, he will hold meetings with party functionaries, workers and senior leaders at the party's district headquarters, Congress district unit chief Pradeep Singhal said.

According to political observers, this meeting would form a part of the strategic preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, alongside an organisational review.

Discussions during the meeting are likely to focus on strengthening the party down to the booth level, increasing participation of the youth and women workers, and accelerating public outreach campaigns in villages.

According to sources, a large number of party workers -- from Gram Sabha to the district level -- have been invited to attend the meeting. Gandhi is expected to interact directly with workers.

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During the one-day visit, the Congress leader will also travel to Poore Ramdeen Pandit, the native village of late Congress district president Yogendra Mishra, to meet his family members.

Mishra, considered a close associate of the Gandhi family, died on March 1 following a prolonged illness.

Political activities in the district have intensified ahead of Gandhi's visit, and party workers have started making arrangements for his reception.

Kishori Lal Sharma, the Congress MP from Amethi, is also holding regular meetings with local leaders and functionaries to review the preparations.

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