IPL 2026 Points Table: RCB Qualify, SRH And GT Through; Fourth Spot Still Wide Open

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Kartik Sharma with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings' and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Kartik Sharma with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings' and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP