IPL 2026 Points Table: RCB Qualify, SRH And GT Through; Fourth Spot Still Wide Open

Summary of this article
RCB became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs with 18 points from 13 matches
Sunrisers Hyderabad sealed their and GT's playoff berth after defeating Chennai Super Kings in Match 63
PBKS, CSK, RR, KKR, and Delhi Capitals are still fighting for the remaining playoff spot
The IPL 2026 playoffs race took another dramatic turn after the completion of Match 63, where Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at Chepauk. The result not only confirmed SRH’s place in the playoffs but also tightened the mid-table battle with just a handful of league games remaining.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue to sit comfortably at the top of the table with 18 points from 13 matches. RCB became the first team to officially qualify for the playoffs after their strong run in the second half of the season. Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad follow closely behind with 16 points each and are now qualified for the playoffs.
IPL 2026 Points Table
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|9
|4
|0
|18
|1.065
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|0.4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|0.35
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|0.227
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|0.027
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.016
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.871
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|5
|6
|1
|11
|-0.038
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.504
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.701
Multiple Teams Fight For One Remaining Spot
The biggest battle is currently for the remaining playoff berth. Punjab Kings are in fourth place with 13 points, but their recent losing streak has left them vulnerable heading into their final league game. Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, and Delhi Capitals are all still mathematically alive with 12 points each, making the final week of the league stage extremely tense.
CSK’s defeat against SRH proved costly. A win would have pushed them into the top four, but instead they slipped further down due to net run rate concerns. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, kept their hopes alive with a crucial win over Rajasthan Royals in Match 62. RR are also under pressure after back-to-back defeats at a crucial stage of the tournament.
At the bottom of the table, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have officially been eliminated from the playoff race. Both franchises struggled with consistency throughout the campaign and failed to recover during the business end of the season. Kolkata Knight Riders are still technically alive but need multiple results to go in their favour.
With only a few league matches left, the race for the playoffs is now set for a thrilling finish. Net run rate, head-to-head results, and pressure performances could ultimately decide which teams join RCB, GT, and SRH in the final four.
Which teams have qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs?
RCB, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs.
Which teams are fighting for the final playoff spot?
Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals are still in contention.