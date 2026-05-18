CSK Vs SRH Toss Update, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Batting First At Chepauk - Check Playing XIs

CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Here is all you need to know about match 63 of Indian Premier League 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad: preview, toss update, playing XIs, impact substitutes and more

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CSK Vs SRH Toss Update, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Batting First At Chepauk - Check Playing XIs
File photo of Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad's captains Ruturaj Gaikwad (left) and Pat Cummins. | Photo: AP/R.Parthiban
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Chennai Super Kings placed seventh, SunRisers Hyderabad third in points table

  • CSK win toss, opt to bat first in last home game of IPL 2026

  • MS Dhoni still unfit to play

Chennai Super Kings welcome SunRisers Hyderabad in a crucial match 63 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday (May 18).

ALSO READ: CSK Vs SRH Live Score

CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bat first, citing a dry surface. Ruturaj Gaikwad confirmed that MS Dhoni was unfit and will not play in what will be the last home game of the season for CSK.

CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Substitutes: Travis Head, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel

Chennai Super Kings Impact Substitutes: Mukesh Choudhary, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh

It is last chance saloon for the seventh-placed Chennai (12 points from 12 games), who would stand on the verge of elimination if they lose this clash. As for the SunRisers, they are somewhat better placed (third with 14 points from 12 matches), but need to win both their remaining games to avoid late hiccups in the journey towards the playoffs.

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IPL 2026 Points Table After Match 62

PosTeamPldWLNRPtsNRR
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru13940181.065
2Gujarat Titans13850160.4
3Sunrisers Hyderabad12750140.331
4Punjab Kings13661130.227
5Chennai Super Kings12660120.027
6Rajasthan Royals12660120.027
7Delhi Capitals1367012-0.871
8Kolkata Knight Riders1256111-0.038
9Mumbai Indians124808-0.504
10Lucknow Super Giants124808-0.701

Even if they lose one of these two matches, SRH could still finish in the final four but the 2016 winners will need both PBKS and RR to falter in at least one of their remaining two games.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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