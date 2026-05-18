CSK Vs SRH Toss Update, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Batting First At Chepauk - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Chennai Super Kings placed seventh, SunRisers Hyderabad third in points table
CSK win toss, opt to bat first in last home game of IPL 2026
MS Dhoni still unfit to play
Chennai Super Kings welcome SunRisers Hyderabad in a crucial match 63 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday (May 18).
CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bat first, citing a dry surface. Ruturaj Gaikwad confirmed that MS Dhoni was unfit and will not play in what will be the last home game of the season for CSK.
CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson
Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Substitutes: Travis Head, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel
Chennai Super Kings Impact Substitutes: Mukesh Choudhary, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh
It is last chance saloon for the seventh-placed Chennai (12 points from 12 games), who would stand on the verge of elimination if they lose this clash. As for the SunRisers, they are somewhat better placed (third with 14 points from 12 matches), but need to win both their remaining games to avoid late hiccups in the journey towards the playoffs.
IPL 2026 Points Table After Match 62
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|9
|4
|0
|18
|1.065
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|0.4
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|0.331
|4
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|0.227
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|0.027
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|0.027
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.871
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|5
|6
|1
|11
|-0.038
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.504
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.701
Even if they lose one of these two matches, SRH could still finish in the final four but the 2016 winners will need both PBKS and RR to falter in at least one of their remaining two games.