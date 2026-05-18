CSK Vs SRH: See Best IPL 2026 Photos From Chennai Super Kings V SunRisers Hyderabad Match At MA Chidambaram Stadium
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bat against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 63 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday (May 18). CSK made one change from their previous match with Akeal Hosein coming in for Gurjapneet Singh. Asked if MS Dhoni is playing the game, Gaikwad said, "He is here but he is not fit enough to play. But you never know if we win this and he comes for the last one." SRH are playing an unchanged XI.
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