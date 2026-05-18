CSK Vs SRH: See Best IPL 2026 Photos From Chennai Super Kings V SunRisers Hyderabad Match At MA Chidambaram Stadium

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bat against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 63 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday (May 18). CSK made one change from their previous match with Akeal Hosein coming in for Gurjapneet Singh. Asked if MS Dhoni is playing the game, Gaikwad said, "He is here but he is not fit enough to play. But you never know if we win this and he comes for the last one." SRH are playing an unchanged XI.

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Indian Premier League: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, and Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins during toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Ruturaj Gaikwad Indian Premier League 2026
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings' and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Indian Premier League: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left and Sanju Samson interact between the wickets during a Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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IPL 2026: CSK vs SRH Sanju Samson
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Indian Premier League 2026 Sanju Samson
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings' and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Indian Premier League Urvil Patel
Chennai Super Kings' Urvil Patel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings' and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Urvil Patel Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings' Urvil Patel bowled by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Sakib Hussain during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings' and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Indian Premier League Kartik Sharma
Chennai Super Kings' Kartik Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings' and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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