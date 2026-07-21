World Cup Hangovers? Here's Your Guide To Premier League Week 1 - David Vs Goliath Opener, New Managers And More

What Happened Last Season?

What makes this Arsenal vs Coventry City EPL opener even more fascinating is that the FIFA World Cup 2026 just ended a few weeks ago. The Premier League actually pushed the start of the season back by a week to give the players a 33-day break. Seven days sound like a lot in modern football, but Arsenal's squad is full of international superstars, and three -- David Raya, Mikel Merino, and Martín Zubimendi - were part of the title-winning Spanish ensemble.