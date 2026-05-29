PSG 1-1 Arsenal (4-3 On Penalties), UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain Beat Gunners, Defend Title In Budapest

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Associated Press
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The game was 1-1 at the end of regulation time and extra time, sending the game to spot kicks

PSG vs Arsenal
PSG players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final soccer match against Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • PSG defended their UCL crown, beating Arsenal on penalties

  • Arsenal defender Gabriel missed his penalty as holders won back-to-back titles

  • Kai Havertz had earlier given Arsenal the lead in the opening exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain won back-to-back Champions League trophies by beating Arsenal on penalties in a dramatic final in Puskas Arena on Saturday.

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes fired the last of his team’s penalties over the bar to hand PSG a 4-3 shootout victory.

“It’s incredible, back to back,” PSG captain Marquinhos said. “From the very first day of this season the coach said it’s hard to win, and winning twice is even more difficult. So we all had to get back to work. That was the mentality.”

ALSO READ | Match Highlights

The game was 1-1 at the end of regulation time and extra time, sending the game to spot kicks.

Arsenal led after six minutes when Kai Havertz broke away and blasted past PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov. But the defending champion dominated possession and Ousmane Dembélé leveled from the penalty spot in the 65th to take the final to extra time for the first time in 10 years.

Eberechi Eze also missed an earlier spot kick, but David Raya saved from Nuno Mendes to keep Arsenal level.

Lucas Beraldo scored the last of PSG’s spot kicks, meaning Gabriel had to convert to take it to sudden death. But he blasted high over the bar to spark celebrations from PSG players and fans inside Puskas Arena.

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“It’s even more special because we knew before the match how difficult it would be,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said. “I think it’s deserved over the course of the whole season, even if the final was very closely contested.”

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