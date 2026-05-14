RC Lens 0-2 PSG, Ligue 1: Les Parisiens Clinch Fifth Straight French League Title

Paris Saint-Germain clinched a record-extending 14th French league title after winning 2-0 at closest rival Lens on Wednesday. PSG needed only a draw to seal a fifth consecutive Ligue 1 crown and is now nine points ahead of Lens with one game left. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored in the 29th minute and Ibrahim Mbaye added the second goal in stoppage time after Lens missed several chances to score at Stade Bollaert-Delelis. The match was rescheduled from April 11 by the French league to help titleholder PSG’s ambitions in the Champions League.

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Lens vs Paris Saint Germain French League One soccer-Matvey Safonov
PSG's goalkeeper Matvey Safonov reacts after making a save during the French League One soccer match between Lens and Paris Saint Germain, in Lens, northern France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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Lens vs Paris Saint Germain French League One soccer-Lucas Beraldo
Lens' Abdallah Sima, center left, and PSG's Lucas Beraldo, center right, vie for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Lens and Paris Saint Germain, in Lens, northern France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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Lens vs Paris Saint Germain French League One soccer-Bradley Barcola
PSG's Bradley Barcola, left, kicks the ball towards Lens' goalkeeper Robin Risser during the French League One soccer match between Lens and Paris Saint Germain, in Lens, northern France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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Lens vs Paris Saint Germain French League One soccer-PSGs Desire Doue
PSG's Desire Doue, center, kicks the ball during the French League One soccer match between Lens and Paris Saint Germain, in Lens, northern France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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Lens vs Paris Saint Germain French League One soccer-Dembele
PSG's Ousmane Dembele kicks the ball during the French League One soccer match between Lens and Paris Saint Germain, in Lens, northern France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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Lens vs Paris Saint Germain French League One soccer-Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
PSG''s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates with teammate Ousmane Dembele after he scored the opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Lens and Paris Saint Germain, in Lens, northern France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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Lens vs Paris Saint Germain French League One soccer-Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scores the opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Lens and Paris Saint Germain, in Lens, northern France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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Lens vs Paris Saint Germain French League One soccer-Kvaratskhelia
PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scores the opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Lens and Paris Saint Germain, in Lens, northern France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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Lens vs Paris Saint Germain French League One soccer-
PSG's players celebrate after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, unseen, scored the opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Lens and Paris Saint Germain, in Lens, northern France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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Lens vs Paris Saint Germain French League One soccer-Lucas Beraldo
PSG's Lucas Beraldo, center, challenges for the ball with Lens' Adrien Thomasson, left, during the French League One soccer match between Lens and Paris Saint Germain, in Lens, northern France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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Lens vs Paris Saint Germain French League One soccer-PSGs Pedro Fernandez
PSG's Pedro Fernandez, left, and Lens' Adrien Thomasson, right, vie for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Lens and Paris Saint Germain, in Lens, northern France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
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