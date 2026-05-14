RC Lens 0-2 PSG, Ligue 1: Les Parisiens Clinch Fifth Straight French League Title
Paris Saint-Germain clinched a record-extending 14th French league title after winning 2-0 at closest rival Lens on Wednesday. PSG needed only a draw to seal a fifth consecutive Ligue 1 crown and is now nine points ahead of Lens with one game left. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored in the 29th minute and Ibrahim Mbaye added the second goal in stoppage time after Lens missed several chances to score at Stade Bollaert-Delelis. The match was rescheduled from April 11 by the French league to help titleholder PSG’s ambitions in the Champions League.
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