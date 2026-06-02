NEET Retest In Focus As NTA Defends Safeguards, Doctors’ Group Barred From Panel Presentation

Concerns over the possibility of hacking in computer-based tests were also voiced by committee members. In response, NTA representatives stated that a special committee has been established to look into this matter, and a report is anticipated in three months.



The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports met to evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of computer-based testing (CBT), which is utilised in national exams, as opposed to pen-and-paper testing.



According to sources, the committee also invited representatives of the United Doctors Forum to present, but they were turned down due to strong opposition from BJP members. The United Doctors Forum has filed a petition before the Supreme Court alleging systemic failure and the examination process compromised in the wake of the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.