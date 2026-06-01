Aryna Sabalenka vs Naomi Osaka Live Score, French Open 2026: Heavyweights Face-Off In Fourth Round Clash

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves to Elsa Jacquemot of France during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. AP Photo

Aryna Sabalenka vs Naomi Osaka Live Score Updates, French Open 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Sabalenka vs Osaka fourth round match at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on June 01, Monday. This high-profile encounter marks the first women’s night session at Roland-Garros in three years, with both stars eager to advance to the quarter-finals. Sabalenka, determined to claim her maiden French Open title after falling in last year's final, faces a stern test against a resurgent Osaka. The Japanese star has reached the tournament's second week for the first time in her career, showcasing impressive comfort on the Parisian clay. The two have split their meetings this year, with Sabalenka winning in Indian Wells before battling to a three-set victory in Madrid. With a quarter-final spot against either Madison Keys or Diana Shnaider on the line, this rivalry—reignited on the sport's biggest stage—promises a high-level battle of power, tactical precision, and mental resilience. Follow play-by-play updates of the Sabalenka vs Osaka match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Jun 2026, 11:28:46 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka vs Naomi Osaka LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Head-To-Head This Season The pair has met twice already this season, with Sabalenka winning both encounters: Indian Wells (Round of 16): Sabalenka won 6-2, 6-4. Madrid Open (Round of 16): Sabalenka won a tight three-setter, 6-7(1), 6-3, 6-2.

1 Jun 2026, 11:09:19 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka vs Naomi Osaka LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Match Details Match Venue: Court Philippe-Chatrier, Roland-Garros. Scheduled Time: 23:45 IST (local night session). Tournament Status: This is a fourth-round (Round of 16) match. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals to face either Madison Keys or Diana Shnaider. Aryna Sabalenka (World No. 1): Reached the fourth round by defeating Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Elsa Jacquemot, and Daria Kasatkina. Her win against Kasatkina was her 100th victory while ranked as the world No. 1. Naomi Osaka: Reached the second week of the French Open for the first time in her career. She navigated a path through Laura Siegemund, Donna Vekić, and a grueling three-set thriller against 17th seed Iva Jovic.

1 Jun 2026, 10:51:30 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka vs Naomi Osaka LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Osaka's Path So Far Naomi Osaka’s journey to the fourth round of the 2026 French Open has been a breakthrough performance, marking the first time in her career that she has reached the second week at Roland-Garros. Her campaign began with a solid 6-3, 7-6(3) victory over Laura Siegemund on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. This opening win served as a strong statement, showcasing her ability to manage pressure and navigate a tight second-set tiebreak. She maintained that momentum in the second round by securing a confident 7-6(1), 6-4 win against Donna Vekić. This result further highlighted her growing comfort on the clay, as she effectively controlled the rallies to earn a straight-sets victory. The win proved vital in building the rhythm necessary to sustain her performance against higher-ranked opposition. Her most significant test came in the third round during a grueling, two-hour and 58-minute thriller against 17th seed Iva Jovic. Osaka displayed immense grit to clinch a 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-4 victory. This statement win not only earned her a spot in the fourth round but also made her the first Japanese woman to reach this stage of the tournament since 2004. Beyond the scoreline, Osaka’s campaign has been notable for her renewed, positive mindset, as she continues to embrace the process of her return to the sport's elite. She now heads into her blockbuster fourth-round clash against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka with significant momentum.

1 Jun 2026, 10:36:07 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka vs Naomi Osaka LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Sabalenka's Path So Far Aryna Sabalenka’s journey to the fourth round of the 2026 French Open has been defined by clinical efficiency and consistent form. She opened her campaign with a decisive straight-sets victory against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, setting a positive tone for her tournament by winning 6-4, 6-2. This opening performance allowed her to settle into the Parisian clay and find her rhythm early on. In the second round, Sabalenka maintained her momentum by overcoming Elsa Jacquemot in a 7-5, 6-2 victory. While the first set presented a challenge, her ability to close out the match decisively demonstrated her resilience. This win provided her with the necessary confidence heading into the more demanding second week of the competition. Her most significant statement arrived in the third round against Daria Kasatkina. Sabalenka delivered a masterclass on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, blitzing through the first set 6-0. Although Kasatkina fought back with more intensity in the second set, Sabalenka remained composed to secure a 7-5 win. This victory was a major milestone, as it marked her 100th win while holding the WTA world No. 1 ranking, perfectly positioning her for her highly anticipated fourth-round clash against Naomi Osaka.