Saket Building Collapse: CM Rekha Gupta Orders Inquiry, 4 Dead

The US military fired a missile at the engine room of the Gambia-flagged cargo ship Lian Star after it allegedly ignored more than 20 warnings while attempting to enter an Iranian port.
Washington said it has now stopped six ships from breaching its blockade of Iranian ports, while more than 100 vessels have been rerouted.
The incident comes as the US and Iran continue negotiations on extending a fragile ceasefire, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a key flashpoint for global trade and energy supplies.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site of a fatal building collapse in south Delhi's Saket on Sunday, as the government ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident, according to the Press Trust of India.
Four people were killed and eight others were rescued after a three-storey commercial building collapsed near the Saket Metro station on Saturday.
Following the chief minister's directions, the South District Magistrate will supervise the inquiry. Authorities have also registered a criminal case, with a First Information Report lodged at the Mehrauli police station.
As rescue efforts stretch into a second day, the state government is evaluating the ongoing multi-agency operations and preparing a wider crackdown on hazardous properties in the capital.
Rescue Operations Continue
During her Sunday visit, Gupta reviewed ongoing relief efforts and instructed officials to ensure all necessary assistance reaches those affected. She said that concerned agencies are conducting search operations carefully, particularly after locals said more people could still be trapped under the debris.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu posted on X that multi-agency search and rescue operations were continuing. He added that instructions had been issued to guarantee immediate relief and necessary medical assistance for the victims.
Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said that teams were working on an urgent footing and in close coordination to safely evacuate anyone remaining in the rubble. He stressed that responders would provide immediate assistance to the affected families.
"Every available resource has been deployed, and efforts are continuing without interruption," Sood told PTI.
He added that the administration is closely monitoring the situation and remains committed to providing timely relief, support and all necessary assistance.
Crackdown on Illegal Buildings
Residents in the area raised alarms over rampant unauthorised construction and a lack of adequate safety measures across several local structures, demanding accountability for the oversight that led to the fatal incident.
"Action will be taken against all unauthorised buildings and the officers responsible for them," Gupta told PTI.
To prevent further tragedies, the chief minister directed officials to inspect dilapidated and hazardous buildings in the vicinity and to take strict action wherever necessary to ensure public safety.