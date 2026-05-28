Delhi Govt Approves Renaming of Rohini, Dwarka Metro Stations and Public Landmarks

The Delhi government has approved renaming Rohini and Dwarka metro stations along with several public landmarks.
A new sports complex in Rohini will be named “Atal Khel Parisar” after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Britannia Chowk will be renamed after former MP and journalist Ashwini Chopra.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday approved the renaming of multiple metro stations, a hospital, a sports complex and a major public crossing following a meeting of the State Names Authority (SNA) at the Delhi Secretariat.
Officials said Rohini West Metro Station will be renamed “Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital Metro Station”, while Rohini East Metro Station will be renamed “Rohini Metro Station”.
The authority also approved renaming Dwarka Metro Station as “Dwarka-Kakrola Metro Station” to better reflect the identity of the surrounding locality.
Atal Khel Parisar, Baba Ramdevji Hospital Approved
The State Names Authority also cleared a proposal to name the under-construction sports complex in Begampur, Rohini as “Atal Khel Parisar” in honour of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Officials said a statue of Vajpayee will also be installed at the sports complex.
Additionally, an under-construction hospital in Jwalapuri has been approved to be named “Baba Ramdevji Maharaj Hospital”.
The authority also approved renaming Britannia Chowk in Shakurpur as “Ashwini Chopra (Minna) Chowk” in memory of former MP and senior journalist Ashwini Chopra.
Rekha Gupta Says Move Will Preserve Delhi’s Heritage
Speaking after the meeting, Rekha Gupta said the decisions were aimed at honouring individuals who contributed significantly to society and strengthening Delhi’s historical and cultural identity.
“Delhi is not merely the administrative capital of the country, but also represents the nation’s cultural, social and historical consciousness,” she said.
The Chief Minister added that such naming decisions would help future generations remain connected with the city’s heritage and inspirational personalities.