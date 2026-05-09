Fourth IPL-Linked Death Reported In Delhi After Another Fatal Road Accident

Two IPL fans were killed in a late-night Delhi road accident near Bhajanpura Metro Station, marking the fourth IPL-linked death in 12 days

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Delhi Lal Quila Metro Station Blast
Emergency services personnel at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Summary of this article

  • Two IPL fans were killed near Bhajanpura Metro Station after a car allegedly hit their motorcycle from behind

  • Delhi Police arrested the accused driver, Himanshu, and registered a case under BNS Sections 281 and 106

  • This was the fourth death in Delhi within 12 days involving fans returning home after IPL matches

What should have been a routine journey home after an IPL match has once again ended in tragedy in Delhi. Two men, identified as Rohit, 31, and Hemant, 33, lost their lives after a speeding car allegedly rammed their motorcycle near Bhajanpura Metro Station in Northeast Delhi late on May 9.

Police said the victims, both residents of Karawal Nagar, were returning home after watching an IPL game between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders when the crash took place near the Khajuri Khas flyover stretch.

According to investigators, the impact of the collision was severe enough to leave the motorcycle badly damaged on the road. Local police and forensic teams reached the scene soon after receiving an emergency alert and shifted both men to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Authorities later arrested the accused driver, identified as 27-year-old Himanshu, and seized the Maruti car involved in the incident. A case has been registered under Sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), while the exact sequence of events is still under investigation.

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Fourth IPL-Linked Death in Delhi Within Two Weeks

The latest accident has intensified concerns over late-night road safety in the capital, especially around major IPL fixtures. Shockingly, this was the fourth death in less than two weeks involving fans returning home after cricket matches in Delhi.

On April 28, two cousins, 20-year-old Yagya Bhatia and 15-year-old Abhay Bhatia, were killed after a goods carrier allegedly struck their motorcycle near Ashoka Road in central Delhi. Police suspect that incident was a hit-and-run case.

Traffic safety has become a growing concern in the national capital. NCRB data showed Delhi recorded 687 deaths in bike-related accidents in 2024, the highest among Indian metro cities.

Officials have also identified more than 40 accident “black spots” across the city this year. Experts believe speeding on relatively empty late-night roads, lack of helmet use, and reckless driving remain major reasons behind the alarming rise in fatal crashes.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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