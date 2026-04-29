IPL 2026: Cousins, Including 14-Year-Old, Killed In Delhi Hit-And-Run While Returning From DC Vs RCB Match

Summary of this article
Yagya Bhatia (20), Abhay Bhatia (14) were returning home from watching DC vs RCB match
The younger boy received a call from his father and told him they would reach home in half an hour
Moments later, the hit-and-run accident occurred
A BSc student and his 14-year-old cousin were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck on Ashoka Road in Delhi's Parliament Street area, when they were returning home from watching the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
A PCR call regarding the accident was received around 10.30pm on Monday (April 27, 2026), after which a police team rushed to the spot opposite the PNB Complex. Upon arrival, officers found the two victims lying unconscious on the road in a critical condition, PTI reported.
They were soon shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said. The deceased were identified as Yagya Bhatia (20), a BSc student at Swami Vivekananda University, and Abhav Bhatia (14), a Standard 10 student at Hansraj School. Both were residents of Ashok Nagar.
As per the police, the two were returning on a motorcycle after watching an IPL match between DC and RCB when a truck coming from behind hit them. Neither of them was wearing a helmet. The truck driver fled the spot along with the vehicle, making it a case of hit-and-run.
Police said that during the ride, the younger boy had received a call from his father, and he told him that they would reach home in about half an hour. Moments later, the accident occurred.
The victims' uncle, Hitesh, was quoted as saying by PTI that the truck ran over the heads of his nephews.
"The younger boy was speaking to his father on the phone and suddenly went silent as the phone slipped from his hand. Someone else picked up the call and informed the family about the accident," he said, adding that they want strict action against the accused.
Eyewitnesses said the impact was so severe that both victims were flung onto the road along with their motorcycle. Passersby alerted the police and helped rush them to the hospital, but their lives could not be saved.
The district crime team and forensic experts inspected the scene and collected evidence. A case has been registered under the relevant sections based on eyewitness statements.
The offending truck was later traced to the trans-Yamuna area, where the driver had abandoned it with its owner. The vehicle, loaded with debris, has been seized, and efforts are underway to arrest the absconding driver, police added.
Elderly Fan Reportedly Hit By Six
In another IPL game, involving Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh on Tuesday (April 28), an elderly spectator was reportedly hit in the face by a powerful shot that sailed into the stands. Videos circulated online of the man profusely bleeding and being escorted out of the stadium.
(With PTI inputs)
When did the Delhi hit-and-run post-IPL match accident occur?
The Delhi hit-and-run accident occurred after the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Who were the victims of the Delhi hit-and-run post-IPL match accident?
Yagya Bhatia (20) and his cousin Abhay Bhatia (14) were the victims of the Delhi hit-and-run post-IPL match accident.
Who hit the victims' motorcycle in the Delhi hit-and-run post-IPL match accident?
A truck driver hit the victims' motorcycle in the Delhi hit-and-run post-IPL match accident.