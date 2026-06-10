Three Indian Seafarers Missing After Attack On Oil Tanker Off Oman

Three Indian nationals remain missing after an attack on the oil tanker Settebello off the coast of Oman, while 21 Indian crew members have been rescued, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
The incident comes just two days after another tanker, Marivex, was struck by U.S. precision munitions, from which 24 Indian sailors were successfully evacuated, highlighting escalating maritime risks in the region.
The MEA said the Indian Embassy in Oman is actively monitoring the situation and coordinating with Omani authorities involved in the ongoing search-and-rescue operation for the missing seafarers.
Three Indian seafarers have been reported missing after an attack on the oil tanker Settebello off the coast of Oman, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Wednesday. Twenty-one Indian crew members were rescued from the vessel, while efforts continue to locate the missing sailors.
In a statement, the MEA said the Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring developments and is working in coordination with Omani authorities conducting search-and-rescue operations.
The incident follows another maritime attack earlier this week, when the oil tanker Marivex was struck by U.S. precision munitions in waters off Oman. All 24 Indian crew members aboard that vessel were rescued.
The latest attack underscores growing concerns over the safety of commercial shipping routes in the region amid escalating tensions and military activity in West Asia. Indian authorities continue to track the situation as rescue efforts remain underway.