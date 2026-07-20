'Will Continue My Fast': Sonam Wangchuk Condems 'Police Bruatlity' Against Protestors

Sonam Wangchuk said he would continue his fast until youth leaders meet MPs.
His wife shared a handwritten note supporting CJP protesters and peaceful dialogue.
CJP representatives continued their sit-in after talks with JP Nadda yielded no decision.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said he would continue his hunger strike until representatives of protesting students were allowed to meet members of Parliament or permitted to visit him at the Delhi hospital where he is admitted.
Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, shared a photograph of his handwritten message on social media. In the note, the Ladakh-based activist expressed support for protesters associated with the Cockroach Janta Party, a viral social media movement that is demanding accountability over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
“I will continue my fast (day 23). Seeing the brutality with which peacefully protesting youth are being dealt with, I have decided to continue my fast until the youth leaders are allowed to meet the Parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhawan or I am allowed to meet them here at the hospital,” Wangchuk said in the signed note.
Wangchuk Appeals For Dialogue
Wangchuk urged the government to allow the protesters to place their concerns before Parliament and called upon the authorities to resolve the situation through dialogue.
“Hopefully the government will fix the accountability of the education minister before that. I am touched and moved by how the youth have held on to peace despite provocation and I appeal to the government and the police to resolve the issue by simply allowing the students to present their grievances before parliament today or tomorrow,” he said.
Wangchuk also expressed hope that the protesters “will show the same patience and tolerance tomorrow as they did today.”
The CJP initially emerged on social media as a political satire initiative. It was founded by Abhijeet Dipke, a public relations graduate from Boston University.
Protest Continues Near Kerala House
CJP representatives said the sit-in demonstration was continuing near Kerala House in central Delhi.
“Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Gitanjali Ma’am, Sonam sir’s wife, are still continuing the sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar. They are right now in front of Kerala House,” a CJP spokesperson said.
The group has been demanding Pradhan’s resignation over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and action to address broader concerns surrounding examination irregularities.
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also criticised the police action against participants in the CJP-organised ‘Sansad Chalo March’.
In a post on X, Gandhi referred to Narendra Modi as the “most youth-hostile Prime Minister in India’s history” and accused the government of acting against students while those responsible for examination paper leaks remained unpunished.
“52 paper leaks. 7.5 crore students victimised. And not a single guilty person punished. Who got the punishment? The hardworking youth. And when these children raised legitimate questions about education, they were met with batons and detention in response. The criminals who leaked the papers roam free, and the students raising valid issues are dragged around, beaten,” Gandhi said.
CJP Delegation Meets JP Nadda
The developments came after Union Health Minister JP Nadda held discussions with a CJP delegation over its demands, including the removal or resignation of Pradhan.
CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Nadda at his residence and submitted a written memorandum listing the protesters’ demands.
The meeting, however, did not result in an immediate decision on the group’s demands. Protest representatives said they would continue their demonstration while awaiting a response from the government.