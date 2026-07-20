Security Arrangement Tightened in Delhi for CJP Parliament March, Section 163 Imposed

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Published at:

The intense security deployment effectively transformed the heart of the capital into an armed camp to block the scheduled march

Security Arrangements
Security arrangements seen before parliament march Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari
Summary of this article

  • Delhi Police deployed over 1,200 personnel, barricades, and riot control vehicles across borders and VIP areas to secure the capital.

  • The Cockroach Janta Party, led by founder Abhijeet Dipke, planned a massive march to Parliament starting Monday morning.

  • Protests intensified at Jantar Mantar after police disrupted activist Sonam Wangchuk's 20-day hunger strike and moved him to Safdarjung Hospital.

Authorities turned Delhi into a fortress on Sunday, deploying barricades, riot control vehicles and over 1,200 Delhi Police personnel across borders and VIP areas. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) plans a massive march to Parliament on Monday, July 20.

More people joined the demonstration after police shifted activist Sonam Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday, halting his 20-day fast. This intense security deployment effectively transformed the heart of the capital into an armed camp to block the scheduled march.

Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj at Jantar Mantar protest site - Instagram
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CJP Prepares Massive March

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke addressed the growing gathering and issued specific instructions to maintain order. Dipke said Monday's march will be the biggest Independent India has seen. "Sonam Wangchuk has told me that the protest will only be successful if it is peaceful. There will be an even bigger crowd tomorrow [Monday], but that will also mean more responsibility for us," Dipke said.

Dipke urged peaceful resistance. He asked demonstrators to bring the Indian flag, copies of the Constitution, roses or portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar. He also told them to report "troublemakers" to volunteers.

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Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya told The Indian Express that they anticipated a crowd of nearly one lakh participants. Dahiya added that some protesters would remain behind "to protect it". The group invited all political parties to participate.

By Sunday night, the protest site had become nearly impassable as tents of hunger-striking students lined the footpaths. Demonstrators waved makeshift fans of cardboard and paper scraps to battle the heavy humidity. Meanwhile, groups of police officers stood on both sides of the main stage while the streets surrounding the entrance to Parliament remained completely deserted.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Police Impose Strict Restrictions

Delhi Police stated that the CJP sought no permission to hold the protest march and imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS.

"As the Monsoon Session of Parliament is commencing from July 20, strict security arrangements are in place to ensure public safety, and security and the protection of vital government installations," DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said. "Any person violating prohibitory orders shall be liable for prosecution under Section 223 BNS and other applicable provisions of law. The Delhi Police appeals to all citizens to respect the law, refrain from participating in any unauthorised gathering or march," Sharma said.

Crime Branch teams are monitoring high-security zones with these deployments including three ACP-rank officers, five to six inspectors and 50-100 personnel, an Indian Express report said.

According to reports police officers are guarding the borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana as they expect farmer organisations to join the CJP march.

Barricades blocked several roads around South Avenue Marg with paramilitary battalions and police personnel standing on guard across the area.

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