Government Reportedly Reaches Out to CJP Ahead of Parliament March

The Union government initiated dialogue with the Cockroach Janta Party for the first time since the Jantar Mantar protest began a month ago.
Delhi Police denied permission for the Parliament march, deploying heavy security, barricades, and shutting five metro stations.
CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das confirmed the government's outreach but stated that there is no clarity from their side yet.
The Centre has contacted the Cockroach Janta Party marking their first communication since Jantar Mantar demonstrations started four weeks ago. On Monday, hundreds of CJP supporters assembled in the capital to march toward Parliament, demanding that the education minister step down.
The rally was delayed from its 9 am start as CJP leaders held talks with the Delhi Police. The party's Chief Spokesperson, Saurav Das, confirmed the contact but called it overdue. "But we have opened our hearts and said that we are willing to talk to them. There has been no clarity from their side as of now. The ball is in their court," Das said.
Police Deny Permission
Police barred the march declaring the Jantar Mantar gathering illegal and warned of consequences if demonstrators moved toward Parliament. Officials have also closed five metro stations nearby.
Security personnel fortified key entry points across New, Central and North Delhi with multi-tiered barricades, round-the-clock patrols and intense surveillance, PTI reported. Despite the restrictions, the party remains defiant. "A peaceful march will happen very soon. Peaceful protesters have been gathered here for the past 30 days, and we have shown how to carry out a peaceful protest and put our points forward," Das said.
Wangchuk Hospitalised, Fast Continues
Wangchuk remains hospitalised after police moved him to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday, July 18, 2026, amid his ongoing hunger strike. The agitation intensified after party founder Abhijeet Dipke also started an indefinite fast following Wangchuk’s arrest.
Wangchuk is stable, Das said. “Sonam ji, so far he is stable, and he is continuing his hunger strike. He has sent his very best wishes to the young protesters of this country who have finally awakened to this very difficult, very dead system that does not listen to them at all,” Das said.
On Monday, Wangchuk shared a handwritten note from his hospital bed on X. He offered to end his fast if the government accepts responsibility for paper leaks and education system failures. He also proposed ending it if authorities allow demonstrators to reach Parliament and secure lawmakers' promises to address their grievances.
The agitation started on June 20 as Dipke and his followers launched a sit-in to demand that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign. Wangchuk joined the demonstration on June 28, starting an indefinite fast. The CJP first gained traction online, securing 22mn Instagram followers within days before winning support from several opposition parties.