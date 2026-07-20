India Vs England, 3rd ODI: Who Won Yesterday In The Lord's Decider – Check Result

Another heartbreak for India as they lose the ODI series 2-1 after a disheartening 4-0 whitewash in the T20Is.
Shubman, Rohit and Kohli stood up well but wickets in the middle overs ruined the plan for the blues.
India's next ODI series will be at home against the giant West Indies from Sep 27 to Oct 3.
England defeat India by 27 runs in the third and final ODI at the iconic Lord's Cricket ground and also clinch the series 2-1. The Three Lions showcased a dominating white ball campaign with a 4-0 series whitewash in T20Is and now a 2-1 win in ODIs.
England won the toss and decided to bat first. They utilized the batting surface in the best way possible and openers Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell set a massive 192- run partnership.
Duckett contributed with 141 runs and Bethell being equally efficient fell nine runs short to complete his century.
Joe Root once again remained not out and accelerated with a quickfire 74 off 48 deliveries before Jos Buttler smashed 41 from just 13 balls, powering England to 388/7 in 50 overs, the highest-ever List A total recorded at Lord's.
India responded positively to this formidable target with openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill who stitched together on the pitch with a 147- run opening stand.
Shubman got out at 77 runs but Rohit continued the assault and scored a massive 138 silencing the critics in the best way possible.
Virat Kohli stood up as well scoring 74 off 60 balls to keep India's hopes alive but wickets in the middle overs ruined the plans.
Lower-order batters Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar produced a fighting 36-run partnership for the eighth wicket to reduce the margin of defeat, but India eventually finished on 360/7 after 50 overs, falling 27 runs short of the target.
While Rohit's century was the biggest positive for the visitors, England's explosive batting display proved decisive as the hosts secured the ODI series 2-1 and completed a comprehensive white-ball triumph over India.