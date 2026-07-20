India Vs England, 3rd ODI: Who Won Yesterday In The Lord's Decider – Check Result

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Shubham Banthia
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Despite Rohit Sharma's breathtaking 138 run-knock off 110 balls, India fell 27 runs short of the mammoth 389-run target and eventually the series by 2-1 at Lord's on Sunday, July 19

India Vs England IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Cricket Live Pics From Ahmedabad
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: England win the series decider at Lord's by 27 runs after setting a mammoth target for the visitors. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Summary of this article

  • Another heartbreak for India as they lose the ODI series 2-1 after a disheartening 4-0 whitewash in the T20Is.

  • Shubman, Rohit and Kohli stood up well but wickets in the middle overs ruined the plan for the blues.

  • India's next ODI series will be at home against the giant West Indies from Sep 27 to Oct 3.

England defeat India by 27 runs in the third and final ODI at the iconic Lord's Cricket ground and also clinch the series 2-1. The Three Lions showcased a dominating white ball campaign with a 4-0 series whitewash in T20Is and now a 2-1 win in ODIs.

England won the toss and decided to bat first. They utilized the batting surface in the best way possible and openers Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell set a massive 192- run partnership.

Duckett contributed with 141 runs and Bethell being equally efficient fell nine runs short to complete his century.

Joe Root once again remained not out and accelerated with a quickfire 74 off 48 deliveries before Jos Buttler smashed 41 from just 13 balls, powering England to 388/7 in 50 overs, the highest-ever List A total recorded at Lord's.

India responded positively to this formidable target with openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill who stitched together on the pitch with a 147- run opening stand.

Related Content
Rohit Sharma smashed an 84-ball hundred against England at Lord's on Sunday, July 19. - X/BCCI
India's Rohit Sharma bats during the second ODI between England and India at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, Thursday July 16, 2026 - (Steven Paston/PA via AP)
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Chennai. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Rohit Sharma could be set for his final international appearance when India take on England in the third and final ODI at Lord's on Sunday, July 19. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Shubman got out at 77 runs but Rohit continued the assault and scored a massive 138 silencing the critics in the best way possible.

Virat Kohli stood up as well scoring 74 off 60 balls to keep India's hopes alive but wickets in the middle overs ruined the plans.

Lower-order batters Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar produced a fighting 36-run partnership for the eighth wicket to reduce the margin of defeat, but India eventually finished on 360/7 after 50 overs, falling 27 runs short of the target.

While Rohit's century was the biggest positive for the visitors, England's explosive batting display proved decisive as the hosts secured the ODI series 2-1 and completed a comprehensive white-ball triumph over India.

Also check: India vs England, 3rd ODI, Highlights

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