Sonam Wangchuk Protest: Why Delhi Has Imposed Section 163 Ahead Of Parliament March

Delhi Police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita across the New Delhi district.
The Cockroach Janta Party planned a 'Chalo Sansad' march on Monday, July 20, to protest NEET irregularities and demand Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma clarified that no permission has been sought or granted for the proposed protest march.
Delhi Police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) across the New Delhi district ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament. The restrictions follow an announcement by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) regarding a large-scale protest march from Jantar Mantar to the Parliament.
The political outfit planned a 'Chalo Sansad' march on Monday, July 20. Protesters intend to highlight alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and demand the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma posted a public advisory on social media platform X on Sunday to address the planned mobilisation.
"Delhi Police categorically clarifies that no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest march/procession," Sharma said.
Prohibitions and Legal Penalties
The directive strictly bans various public activities across the entire area of the Sub-Division Parliament Street, excluding the exempted area of Jantar Mantar Road shown in the map annexed with the order, without written permission. The order states that activities in the exempted area may be allowed beyond 5:00 pm if prior written permission is obtained. Prohibited actions include public meetings, assemblies of five or more people and unauthorised dharnas.
Demonstrators are restricted from carrying firearms, banners, placards, lathis, spears, swords, sticks or brickbats. Shouting slogans, making speeches and organising processions are also completely forbidden in public places within the specified area.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Ajay Sharma issued the official order for the Parliament Street sub-division. The directive falls under powers exercised through the Delhi Police Act, 1978, read with Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023.
Any person violating these restrictions will face immediate legal consequences. Authorities will prosecute and punish violators under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.
Security Measures and Exemptions
Law enforcement agencies have deployed multi-layered security across the New Delhi district. The preventive deployment, which will remain in place throughout the Parliament session, includes paramilitary personnel and reserve forces to manage potential disruptions.
"Accordingly, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar, with prior permission," Delhi Police stated.
Despite the impending restrictions, large crowds gathered at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. Citizens arrived to support Wangchuk and other fasting protesters. The ongoing demonstration witnessed a significant surge in participation from across the country ahead of the Parliament session.