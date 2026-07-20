Sonam Wangchuk Protest: Why Delhi Has Imposed Section 163 Ahead Of Parliament March

Prohibitions and Legal Penalties

The directive strictly bans various public activities across the entire area of the Sub-Division Parliament Street, excluding the exempted area of Jantar Mantar Road shown in the map annexed with the order, without written permission. The order states that activities in the exempted area may be allowed beyond 5:00 pm if prior written permission is obtained. Prohibited actions include public meetings, assemblies of five or more people and unauthorised dharnas.