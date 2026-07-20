US Strikes Iran For Ninth Consecutive Day As Tankers Explode In Hormuz

Escalating Conflict And Casualties

The continued strikes come as the United States and Iran have exchanged near-daily attacks since a fragile ceasefire collapsed earlier this month. CENTCOM said on Saturday that two US service members were killed in Jordan on Friday and a third was missing following an Iranian attack, according to a separate CENTCOM post. The deaths brought the number of US service members killed since the conflict began to 16, with more than 420 wounded.