Marco Rubio Urges Allies to Share Burden of Securing Strait of Hormuz Amid Iran Tensions

ASEAN Summit Highlights

Some of the world's most intractable conflicts, including the latest fighting in Iran, will be high on the agenda of the annual talks held by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), when they gather in the Philippine capital on Tuesday. The Philippines holds the 11-nation regional bloc's chairmanship this year and is hosting the three-day talks in Manila. The talks will be joined by Western and Asian counterparts, including from the US, China, Russia and the European Union.