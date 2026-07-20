At Least 50 Malian Soldiers Killed In Rebel Ambush, Government Launches Retaliatory Strikes

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sidharth Singh
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At least 50 Malian soldiers were killed in an ambush by a coalition of al-Qaida-linked militants and separatist rebels in northern Mali, prompting the government to launch retaliatory strikes against enemy positions

At Least 50 Malian Soldiers Killed In Ambush by Militants In Northern Mali
At Least 50 Malian Soldiers Killed In Ambush by Militants In Northern Mali File Photo
Summary of this article

  • At least 50 Malian soldiers were killed in an ambush near Anefis in northern Mali

  • Both the al-Qaida-linked JNIM and the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) claimed responsibility for the joint operation

  • Mali's armed forces (FAMA) responded with precision air strikes on rebel positions, saying several militants were neutralised

At least 50 Malian soldiers were killed in an ambush by a coalition of al-Qaida-linked militants and separatist rebels in northern Mali on Saturday according to statements by the Malian Armed Forces (FAMA).

The ambush targeted a Malian military convoy leaving the northern town of Anefis and heading to Gao city. The convoy included fuel tankers, suggesting it was a logistics convoy, and was accompanied by forces from Russia's Africa Corps, which have been supporting Mali's military on the ground.

Both the regional al-Qaida affiliate JNIM and the separatist Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) separately claimed responsibility for the attack as a joint operation, according to the AP. The groups said the attack resulted in "great human losses" and "serious material damage" on the side of the Malian army.

"There were many soldiers killed, others captured alive. Army cars including armored cars were destroyed and others seized in good condition," FLA spokesperson Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane told AP.

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Government Retaliation

Following the attack, the Malian military conducted "precision strikes against enemy positions" in the area where the attack happened, as per official statements. "Three terrorist positions were successfully targeted (and) several terrorists were neutralized," the army said. "These operations allowed the convoy to break free from the ambushes and continue its route."

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In a subsequent statement, the government said it had also taken "firm measures" in response to the attack, including the deployment of reinforcement units to the affected area. "The necessary measures have been taken to ensure the security of people and their property," the statement said.

The government also announced the activation of a medical evacuation operation for the wounded and said it was providing support to the families of the victims. "The government is providing psychological support to the families of the victims and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the continuity of state services.”

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Ongoing Instability In Mali

The attack comes amid ongoing instability in Mali, which has been grappling with a jihadist insurgency since 2012. In northern Mali, Tuareg-led separatist groups have been fighting for years to create an independent state named Azawad. In 2024, they merged into the Azawad Liberation Front.

Both the FLA and JNIM have increasingly worked together in attacks against Malian forces, including the largest coordinated attack in over a decade in the West African nation, which took place in April.

Earlier this month, the government described the Battle of Anéfis as "a resounding failure for a macabre undertaking by terrorists and their accomplices.” The government had said that "the heroic resistance of our valiant soldiers" had thwarted a terrorist offensive.

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