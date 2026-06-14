Portugal Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes Train Ahead Of Group K Opener
Portugal is very aware of the enormous expectations it faces in the World Cup. The squad featuring star forward Cristiano Ronaldo is among the favorites to win the expanded 48-team tournament and hoist its first World Cup trophy, but players are not looking ahead to that point yet. Portugal begins group play against Congo on June 17 in Houston. Vitinha said the team believes it has the talent to go far in the tournament, and each player will compete with a heartfelt reminder. Portugal’s Prime Minister recently met with the team and gifted each player a bracelet bearing their name as well as the name of the late Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, who was killed in a car crash in Spain last July.
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