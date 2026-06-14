Portugal Vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes Train Ahead Of Group K Opener

Portugal is very aware of the enormous expectations it faces in the World Cup. The squad featuring star forward Cristiano Ronaldo is among the favorites to win the expanded 48-team tournament and hoist its first World Cup trophy, but players are not looking ahead to that point yet. Portugal begins group play against Congo on June 17 in Houston. Vitinha said the team believes it has the talent to go far in the tournament, and each player will compete with a heartfelt reminder. Portugal’s Prime Minister recently met with the team and gifted each player a bracelet bearing their name as well as the name of the late Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, who was killed in a car crash in Spain last July.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo runs drills during the men's national soccer team training session ahead of their FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
1/9
Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup 2026
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up during the men's national soccer team training session ahead of their FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up during the men's national soccer team training session ahead of their FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
FIFA World Cup Bruno Fernandes
Portugal's Bruno Fernandes runs during the men's national soccer team training session ahead of their FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Portugals head coach Roberto Martinez FIFA World Cup
Portugal's head coach Roberto Martinez keeps and eye on the men's national soccer team training session ahead of their FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Portugal World Cup Soccer Diogo Costa
Portugal's goalkeeper Diogo Costa runs drills during the men's national soccer team training session ahead of their FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
FIFA World Cup Portugal players participate in a training session
Portugal players participate in a training session ahead of their FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Portugals mens national soccer team
Portugal's men's national soccer team participate in a training session ahead of their FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
FIFA World Cup Vitinha
Portugal's Vitinha, center, runs drills with the men's national soccer team in a training session ahead of their FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in Palm Beach Gardens. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Portugals Pedro Neto FIFA World Cup
Portugal's Pedro Neto warms up during the men's national soccer team training session ahead of their FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories