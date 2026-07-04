Amanda Anisimova Vs Madison Keys Live Score, Wimbledone 2026: American Rivals Battle For Round Of 16 Berth

Amanda Anisimova Vs Madison Keys Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Anisimova's Campaign
Amanda Anisimova has enjoyed a confident run to the third round at Wimbledon 2026. Last year's runner-up opened her campaign with a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 victory over North Macedonia's Lina Gjorcheska before surviving a stern test from fellow American Sofia Kenin, winning 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(3) in a high-quality second-round battle that featured 20 aces from Anisimova.
Amanda Anisimova Vs Madison Keys Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Keys' Campaign
Madison Keys has battled her way into the Wimbledon 2026 third round with two contrasting victories. The American recovered from a set down to beat compatriot Kayla Day 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3 in the opening round before producing a clinical display to dispatch British wildcard Katie Swan 6-1, 6-4.
Amanda Anisimova Vs Madison Keys Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Live Streaming!
Live streaming of Wimbledon 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India. The tournament will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.
Amanda Anisimova Vs Madison Keys Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Greetings!
Hello, and welcome back to our live blog covering the Wimbledon 2026 ladies’ singles third-round clash between Amanda Anisimova and Madison Keys. Stay tuned for live updates as this high-voltage encounter unfolds.