Amanda Anisimova Vs Madison Keys Live Score, Wimbledone 2026: American Rivals Battle For Round Of 16 Berth

Amanda Anisimova Vs Madison Keys Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Follow play-by-play updates for the Wimbledon 2026 ladies’ singles third-round clash between Amanda Anisimova and Madison Keys on Saturday, 4 July at Court 1, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Madison Keys of the United States celebrates a point against Katie Swan of Britain in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026.

Madison Keys of the United States celebrates a point against Katie Swan of Britain in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska

Welcome to our another Wimbledon live coverage as Amanda Anisimova and Madison Keys meet in a blockbuster all-American third-round clash, with a place in the last 16 on the line. Anisimova arrives with momentum after battling past fellow American Sofia Kenin in a gripping three-set contest, having opened her campaign with a straight-sets win over Lina Gjorcheska. Keys, meanwhile, has looked composed on grass, defeating Kayla Day and British wildcard Katie Swan to reach the third round without dropping a match. Anisimova won their only previous meeting, but Keys' powerful serve and aggressive baseline game make this one of the standout contests of the day. With both chasing a maiden Wimbledon title, Centre Court promises an explosive battle between two of America's biggest stars.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Jul 2026, 08:22:20 pm IST Amanda Anisimova Vs Madison Keys Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Anisimova's Campaign Amanda Anisimova has enjoyed a confident run to the third round at Wimbledon 2026. Last year's runner-up opened her campaign with a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 victory over North Macedonia's Lina Gjorcheska before surviving a stern test from fellow American Sofia Kenin, winning 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(3) in a high-quality second-round battle that featured 20 aces from Anisimova.

4 Jul 2026, 08:11:15 pm IST Amanda Anisimova Vs Madison Keys Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Keys' Campaign Madison Keys has battled her way into the Wimbledon 2026 third round with two contrasting victories. The American recovered from a set down to beat compatriot Kayla Day 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3 in the opening round before producing a clinical display to dispatch British wildcard Katie Swan 6-1, 6-4.

4 Jul 2026, 08:02:04 pm IST Amanda Anisimova Vs Madison Keys Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Live Streaming! Live streaming of Wimbledon 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India. The tournament will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.