India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Men's Hockey World Cup: Arch-Rivals Collide With Knockout Spot On The Line

Welcome to our live blog of the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026, with a place in the next round at stake for both sides. The arch-rivals meet at Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen on Wednesday, August 19, with India entering the Pool D decider on three points after beating Wales 3-1 before suffering a 2-4 defeat against England. Pakistan, meanwhile, have one point after losing 1-4 to England and drawing 2-2 with Wales, leaving them in a must-win situation. India can progress with a victory or draw, while Pakistan need all three points to keep their campaign alive. The stakes add another layer to an already intense rivalry, with India also carrying recent momentum after beating Pakistan 4-3 and 7-1 in their two FIH Pro League meetings in June.

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