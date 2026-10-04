KL Rahul’s Valiant Century Goes in Vain, But He Achieves A Major Landmark in ODI Cricket

Rahul’s ODI record stands at 3,541 runs from 101 matches and innings, with an average of 51.31 and a strike rate above 92. He has 9 hundreds and 20 half-centuries in the format. In Tests, he has 4,288 runs in 70 matches and 122 innings at 36.64, with 12 centuries and 21 fifties. His T20I tally is 2,265 runs in 72 matches and 68 innings, at 37.75 and a strike rate of over 139, with two centuries and 22 fifties.