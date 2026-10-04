KL Rahul’s Valiant Century Goes in Vain, But He Achieves A Major Landmark in ODI Cricket

KL Rahul became the 15th Indian batter to reach 10,000 international runs
He scored an unbeaten 129 off 87 balls in the third ODI against West Indies
India recovered from 4/2 after Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli fell early
KL Rahul crossed 10,000 international runs with an unbeaten 129 as India posted 351/7 against West Indies in the third ODI. The innings took Rahul to the mark and made him the 15th Indian batter to reach it.
He reached the milestone in New Chandigarh after India slipped to 4/2 early in the innings. Rahul then took control with 129 not out off 87 balls, hitting 10 fours and six sixes. India’s total was their 45th 350-plus ODI score, the most by any team.
Early Wobble Recovery
India won the toss and opted to bat first.
That decision quickly looked shaky as Shubman Gill fell for 1 and Virat Kohli was dismissed for 0, leaving India at 4/2. West Indies had early control, but India rebuilt through Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad.
The recovery was firm. Rohit and Gaikwad added 137 runs for the third wicket and dragged India out of trouble. Rohit made 92 off 85 balls with 10 fours and three sixes.
Gaikwad held his end too. He scored 57 off 69 balls with one four and four sixes, giving India the base that Rahul later turned into a big total.
Rahul’s Record Numbers
Rahul then surged.
He brought up his ninth ODI century in 80 balls and finished unbeaten on 129 off 87 balls at a strike rate of over 148. The innings was also the third-highest by an Indian batter at number five in ODIs, behind Yuvraj Singh’s 139 against Australia in Sydney in 2004 and MS Dhoni’s 134 against England in Cuttack in 2017.
Across formats, Rahul now has 10,094 international runs in 243 matches and 281 innings at an average of 41.03. He has 23 centuries and 63 fifties
Rahul’s ODI record stands at 3,541 runs from 101 matches and innings, with an average of 51.31 and a strike rate above 92. He has 9 hundreds and 20 half-centuries in the format. In Tests, he has 4,288 runs in 70 matches and 122 innings at 36.64, with 12 centuries and 21 fifties. His T20I tally is 2,265 runs in 72 matches and 68 innings, at 37.75 and a strike rate of over 139, with two centuries and 22 fifties.
Rahul has also been in good ODI touch this year. He has made 323 runs in 10 matches and eight innings, averaging 80.75 with a strike rate of 136.28, and has scored two centuries.