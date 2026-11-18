Dhurandhar makers had submitted many tracks for the 2027 Grammys but failed to get nominated.
Grammy-nominated music composer Devan Ekambaram shares why Dhurandhar could not secure a nomination spot.
"So just because Dhurandhar is big. I said it might be big, but no foreigner is going to be listening to", he told exclusively to Outlook India.
Grammy-nominated music composer and singer Devan Ekambaram is on cloud nine after his song Varuvaaiy became the first Tamil song to receive a Grammy nomination. Now, Aditya Dhar directed Dhurandhar: The Revenge, whose music was composed by Shashwat Sachdev, failed to get nominated. Devan, in an exclusive interview with Outlook India, shared his views on the film not being recognised at the Grammys.
"Again, you are not selling this to Indians. It's an academy. So you are marketing your music to the academy. Just because Dhurandhar is big in India doesn't mean foreigners are going to be listening to it."
Grammy-nominated Devan Ekambaram feels Grammy nomination requires a different approach
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge were blockbuster hits at the box office. Devan noted that a film's success in India does not mean its music will appeal to Grammy voters.
Explaining his perspective, Devan said, "Nobody really knows who Shashwat Sachdev is globally. You get a nomination for one song or one project. I think they're approaching the whole thing like a lottery, thinking that 'I will submit many entries because it's big in India.'"
Devan Ekambaram reveals makers of Dhurandhar submitted many songs
According to social media reports, Dhurandhar songs such as Phir Se, Aari Aari, and Jaan Se Guzarte were among those submitted. However, the music did not receive any nominations. Devan, speaking on Dhurandhar makers submitting an array of songs, said, "I don't know whether Shashwat is a voting member or not because he submitted stuff. They had submitted too many things. The whole point of getting a nomination is for one song or one project."
Speaking of Devan Ekambaram, he's been enjoying national attention after becoming a Grammy nominee. The Carnatic music track, with elements of jazz, was inspired by an old poem by Subramania Bharati. Devan rearranged the song without any studio or record label backing.
Talking about his hard work being recognised in music, he concludes by saying, "You know, I just feel that music is music. It doesn't matter. I don't think language is a barrier, whether it is Tamil or Hindi. So I think good music is still good music, and people still want to hear that."