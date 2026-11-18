Devan Ekambaram reveals makers of Dhurandhar submitted many songs

According to social media reports, Dhurandhar songs such as Phir Se, Aari Aari, and Jaan Se Guzarte were among those submitted. However, the music did not receive any nominations. Devan, speaking on Dhurandhar makers submitting an array of songs, said, "I don't know whether Shashwat is a voting member or not because he submitted stuff. They had submitted too many things. The whole point of getting a nomination is for one song or one project."