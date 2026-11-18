Susha's reaction to the news

The news came as a pleasant surprise to both Deven as well as singer Susha. Recalling the moment they received the confirmation of their Grammy nomination, he says, "I was in a temple when I got the nomination news, and she was in some other shoot. Her phone was on airplane mode, and I texted her. I said, 'Hey, guess what? We're nominated.' She turned on the phone to check Google. She saw my message, and she's like, ' What the hell's going on?' And I said, 'I just think this is just destiny and manifestation at its best.'"