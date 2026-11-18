Devan Ekambaram is in disbelief that his Tamil song Varuvaaiy has received a Grammy nomination
Devan Ekambaram, in an exclusive interview with Outlook India, spoke about his Tamil song getting recognition
"Grammy voters gave really positive feedback", he told Outlook India exclusively
Music composer Devan Ekambaram is still coming to terms with the sudden recognition his song Varuvaaiy has received following its nomination at the 69th Grammy Awards.
Varuvaaiy, originally a 100-year-old Krishna bhajan by Tamil poet Bharathiar, has now gained global recognition with its Grammy nomination. In an exclusive interview with Outlook India, Devan Ekambaram reveals that he is still processing the fact that Varuvaaiy has become the first Tamil song to be nominated for a Grammy
"I'm super excited, stoked, and still in disbelief. This is a huge achievement in itself. Knowing the fact that music is very prominent in the South. The song was written by one of the most celebrated poets of Tamil culture, named Bharathiyar. It's a great milestone for Tamil, and the song is about Krishna", he shares.
He adds, "This is a very surreal moment. I am more than grateful for this recognition and. And I'm now permanently a Grammy nominee for life."
Susha's reaction to the news
The news came as a pleasant surprise to both Deven as well as singer Susha. Recalling the moment they received the confirmation of their Grammy nomination, he says, "I was in a temple when I got the nomination news, and she was in some other shoot. Her phone was on airplane mode, and I texted her. I said, 'Hey, guess what? We're nominated.' She turned on the phone to check Google. She saw my message, and she's like, ' What the hell's going on?' And I said, 'I just think this is just destiny and manifestation at its best.'"
Interestingly, while this is his first individual nomination, Devan has earlier been part of four Grammy projects – co-producer on Charu Suri's Shayan and thrice on musician Ricky Kej's award-winning albums.
Varuvaaiy's views skyrocketed after Grammy nominations were announced
The music composer further reveals that Varuvaaiy had limited attention with only around 6,600 views on YouTube before the nominations were announced. However, once people started getting curious about the first Tamil song to achieve this feat, everything changed.
"I had hardly 6,600 views on this song on YouTube before the nomination yesterday, but once people got curious about the song, everything changed. It now has over 8,000 views! As a composer and music producer, this is what I've been wanting to do for a long time. And it finally, you know, materialised this way, which I'm really thrilled about. So now that people know that I'm nominated," says the US-born musician, who is now settled in Chennai with his wife and two children.
Expressing his joy at the news of being part of Grammy Awards, the music composer shares that he feels content.
"To be totally honest, the fact that it reached this far, I'm more than happy it crossed the threshold, and it's one of the top five nominees, and it's the first ever Tamil song nominated", he signs off.