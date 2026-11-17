MI retained 17 players—including Rohit, Suryakumar, Tilak, and Bumrah—while releasing nine, headlined by Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar
Hardik Pandya exited in a blockbuster Punjab Kings trade that brought pacer Arshdeep Singh to Mumbai for INR 18 crore
After finishing ninth in IPL 2026, MI enter the December 16 Goa auction with INR 32.6 crore and nine open slots
Mumbai Indians have announced their retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction, keeping their batting core of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma along with Jasprit Bumrah.
The biggest names on the released list are overseas pacer Trent Boult (INR 12.5 crore) and Deepak Chahar (INR 9.25 crore), whose exits alone free up INR 21.75 crore. Hardik Pandya has also left in a blockbuster trade with Punjab Kings, with Arshdeep Singh moving to Mumbai at his existing fee of INR 18 crore.
Mumbai Indians: 17 retained, 9 released
Purse available: INR 32.6 crore
Total slots available: 9
Overseas slots available: 2
MI’s list of retained players: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, Naman Dhir, Ashwani Kumar, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks.
MI’s list of released players: Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mayank Rawat, Mohammed Izhar, Allah Ghazanfar, Keshav Maharaj, Atharva Ankolekar.
Mumbai had a miserable IPL 2026. They finished ninth with four wins from 14 matches and were the second team to be eliminated. Injuries and absences hurt them, with de Kock, Santner and Jacks missing long stretches and Hardik sitting out four games.
None of the frontline bowlers, Bumrah included, had a good season. That explains a bowling overhaul that keeps Bumrah and Arshdeep as the pace leaders. With nine slots and INR 32.6 crore in hand, the franchise will look to rebuild its attack at the auction in Goa on December 16.