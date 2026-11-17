MS Dhoni retires from the IPL after 278 matches and 5,439 runs, shifting to a CSK mentor role in 2027
His five title wins showcased tactical mastery, unshakeable faith in teammates, and unforgettable finishes
While different match-winners stepped up in each final, Dhoni’s calm leadership remained the defining constant of CSK's dynasty
MS Dhoni has retired from the Indian Premier League, ending a playing career that defined Chennai Super Kings for nearly two decades. The 45-year-old will stay on as team mentor from the 2027 season. CSK said Dhoni would always remain part of their identity and that Chennai would forever be his home.
Dhoni retires with 278 matches, 5,439 runs and 24 fifties. He played 272 games for CSK, the most by anyone in the franchise’s history, and led the side 212 times, winning 128. The helicopter shots and last-ball finishes are part of IPL folklore, but the trophy cabinet tells the clearest story.
Here is how he won each of the five titles.
2010: The Breakthrough
CSK lost their opening game to Deccan Chargers and finished third in the league stage. They sneaked into the semi-finals largely on the back of a stunning Dhoni innings against Kings XI Punjab in Dharamsala.
The final at DY Patil Stadium on April 25 was against table-toppers Mumbai Indians, led by Sachin Tendulkar and playing at home. Dhoni won the toss and batted first, and Suresh Raina’s unbeaten 57 off 35 balls took CSK to 168/5. Dhoni’s bowling changes and field placements then squeezed Mumbai to 146/9, a 22-run win. It made him the first Indian captain to lift the IPL trophy and avenged CSK’s loss in the 2008 final
2011: Back-To-Back
CSK beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 1 to book a direct place in the final at their Chepauk fortress. Dhoni won the toss and batted first, and Murali Vijay and Michael Hussey put on 159 for the opening wicket.
Vijay made 95 off 52 balls and Hussey added 63. Dhoni promoted himself to No. 3, as he had in that year’s World Cup final, and hit 22 off 13 balls with two sixes. CSK finished on 205/5. Ravichandran Ashwin took 3/16 and Raina removed Virat Kohli, and RCB were bowled out for 147/8, losing by 58 runs. CSK became the first team to defend the title, with an eighth straight win at Chepauk.
2018: The Comeback
CSK returned after a two-year suspension, and critics mocked them as a “dad’s army” because of their veteran squad. Dhoni stuck with that experience. In the final at the Wankhede on May 27, he won the toss and chose to field. Sunrisers Hyderabad reached 178/6, with Kane Williamson making 47.
In the chase, Shane Watson struggled early and took around ten balls to get off the mark. He then smashed an unbeaten 117 off 57 balls, adding 117 with Raina, and CSK won by eight wickets with nine balls to spare. CSK had already beaten Sunrisers four times that season.
2021: The Redemption
A year after missing the playoffs for the first time in 2020, Dhoni engineered a ruthless turnaround in the UAE. In the final of the 2021 season, KKR won the toss and bowled. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 32, Faf du Plessis made 86 off 59 balls, Robin Uthappa hit 31 off 15 and Moeen Ali finished with 37 not out off 20, taking 61 runs off the last five overs for 192/3. Shardul Thakur then took 3/38, and KKR collapsed to 165/9 despite half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer. Dhoni hinted afterwards that he wanted another season in yellow.
2023: A Rain-Soaked Last-Ball Classic
Rain washed out the Sunday final in Ahmedabad and pushed it to the reserve day. Dhoni won the toss and chose to bowl. Gujarat Titans scored 214/4, led by Sai Sudharsan’s 96 and Wriddhiman Saha’s 54. Dhoni stumped Gill for 39 behind the wickets, and Matheesha Pathirana closed the innings by taking two wickets.
After another rain break, CSK were given 171 off 15 overs. Devon Conway’s 47 and a 6-6-6-4-6 burst between the 12th and 13th overs kept them in the chase, and Shivam Dube added 32 not out. With 10 needed off the last two balls, Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and a four off Mohit Sharma. Dhoni could not watch the final ball, with the win coming around 1:35am. It was CSK’s fifth title, equalling Mumbai Indians’ record.
Across 13 years, the five finals produced different heroes, venues and opponents: Raina, Vijay, Watson, du Plessis and Jadeja. The constant was Dhoni, who made the key calls on the toss, the batting order and the bowling changes, and who trusted the players around him. As a mentor, he now takes that same temperament to the sidelines.