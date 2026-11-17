A year after missing the playoffs for the first time in 2020, Dhoni engineered a ruthless turnaround in the UAE. In the final of the 2021 season, KKR won the toss and bowled. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 32, Faf du Plessis made 86 off 59 balls, Robin Uthappa hit 31 off 15 and Moeen Ali finished with 37 not out off 20, taking 61 runs off the last five overs for 192/3. Shardul Thakur then took 3/38, and KKR collapsed to 165/9 despite half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer. Dhoni hinted afterwards that he wanted another season in yellow.