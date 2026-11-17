MS Dhoni Retires From IPL, Named CSK Mentor For 2027 Season
Five-time IPL-winning captain MS Dhoni has retired from the league as a player and will take on a new role as the team's mentor. The development was officially announced by Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, November 17. Sharing his thoughts on the transition, CSK's N Srinivasan said, "There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other." Dhoni has been the cornerstone of the franchise since the inaugural season, representing them every year except during the team's suspension. He has captained 235 IPL matches and won 136 of them, both of which are league records.
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