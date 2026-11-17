MS Dhoni will not be playing for CSK as a player in the upcoming IPL season
Chennai Super Kings have appointed Dhoni as their Team Mentor for IPL 2027 season
Dhoni led CSK to five IPL titles and remained central to the franchise's identity since its inaugural season in 2008
Former India legend MS Dhoni has officially taken up a new responsibility at Chennai Super Kings, bringing an end to his illustrious career as an IPL player. The five-time champions announced on Tuesday that the former India captain will serve as the franchise's Team Mentor from IPL 2027.
Dhoni's transition marks the beginning of a new chapter in his long-standing association with the Chennai-based franchise. Although he will no longer take the field as a player, his connection with the Super Kings will continue as he prepares to guide the next generation.
CSK Announce MS Dhoni as Team Mentor
Chennai Super Kings made the announcement through their official social media handles, describing Dhoni as a once-in-a-lifetime player and emphasising that their bond will last forever.
"Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings!" the franchise announced.
CSK also highlighted his contribution through their journey, acknowledging his role in their victories and difficult periods. The franchise added that Dhoni would continue to remain central to its identity while guiding the next generation of Super Kings.
MS Dhoni's New Role to Begin From IPL 2027
Dhoni has been associated with Chennai Super Kings since the inaugural IPL season in 2008. Under his leadership, the franchise won five IPL titles and established itself as one of the tournament's most successful teams.
The former India captain stepped down from CSK's captaincy ahead of the 2024 season, handing over the responsibility to Ruturaj Gaikwad. He remained part of the playing squad in subsequent seasons, although injuries kept him out of the entire IPL 2026 campaign.
With his appointment as Team Mentor, Dhoni will now focus on guiding players and sharing his experience with the franchise. His presence in the dugout will continue to be an important part of CSK's plans for IPL 2027.