The Calcutta High Court on Monday, November 16, 2026, scheduled a hearing for November 20 on Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's plea seeking an extension of interim protection from coercive action in an FIR over alleged intimidatory remarks.
Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya questioned why Banerjee's counsel had not mentioned the matter earlier after noting that the interim relief—originally granted on May 21 until July 31 and later extended to October 6—had already lapsed; the lawyer admitted the lapse was a mistake on their part and requested an early hearing.
The case stems from an FIR registered over comments allegedly made by the Diamond Harbour MP against rival party leaders and workers at a public meeting in April ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.
The Calcutta High Court on Monday said it will hear on November 20 TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's application for extension of interim protection from coercive action in an FIR over his alleged intimidatory comments at a public meeting during the West Bengal assembly election campaign.
Noting that the interim protection granted to the MP in May expired on October 6, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya asked Banerjee's lawyer why he did not mention the matter before the court earlier to seek an extension.
Admitting that it was a mistake on their part, the lawyer representing Banerjee prayed for accommodation for hearing of the prayer on an early date.
Justice Bhattacharyya said that Banerjee's prayer for extension of interim protection to him in the case will be heard on November 20.
The court had granted Banerjee protection from coercive action till July 31 on May 21 in an FIR regarding his alleged comments at the public meeting in April. The high court later extended the interim protection to the MP till October 6.
Banerjee prayed for quashing the FIR over his alleged comments against the leaders and workers of a rival party in the run-up to the second phase of the assembly polls.