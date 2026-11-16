The Calcutta High Court on Monday, November 16, 2026, scheduled a hearing for November 20 on Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's plea seeking an extension of interim protection from coercive action in an FIR over alleged intimidatory remarks.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya questioned why Banerjee's counsel had not mentioned the matter earlier after noting that the interim relief—originally granted on May 21 until July 31 and later extended to October 6—had already lapsed; the lawyer admitted the lapse was a mistake on their part and requested an early hearing.