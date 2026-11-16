K'taka Govt Renames Old Kumar Krupa Guest House As 'Ganga', Declares It CM's Official Residence

The Karnataka government on Monday, November 16, 2026, renamed the 160-year-old building of Bengaluru's Kumara Krupa Guest House as 'Ganga' and declared it Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's official residence.
Following a traditional Griha Pravesha ceremony, Shivakumar stated that the heritage structure was preserved while reusing 80 to 90 percent of existing and personal furniture alongside low-cost Kota stone flooring to minimize renovation expenses.
Originally built as the residence of Mysuru Diwan Sir K. Seshadri Iyer and famous for hosting Mahatma Gandhi for nearly three months in 1927, the bungalow will also include separate halls for official briefings and public meetings.
The Karnataka government has renamed the old building of Kumar Krupa Guest House here as 'Ganga' and declared it the official residence of Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
According to a government order issued on Monday, the decision was taken following the renovation of the old guest house building.
The government said the premises would be used to receive visitors meeting the chief minister, hear public grievances, record complaints and related details in a software system, and manage documents submitted by visitors.
The building will also facilitate the conduct of meetings and official programmes, the order stated.
"The old building of Kumar Krupa government guest house on Kumar Krupa Road, Bengaluru, is hereby renamed as 'Ganga' and declared the official residence of the Hon'ble Chief Minister," the government order said.
Official sources said CM Shivakumar and his family held a special pooja at the new official residence on Monday.
On Sunday, Shivakumar said that the official residence was not fully ready, but he was holding a pooja as the day was auspicious on November 16, and the event was limited to family and staff. "I have not invited anyone."
Opposing the renovation of the Kumara Krupa guest house, opposition parties BJP and JD(S) had earlier accused Shivakumar of "altering" an over 160-year-old heritage building for personal interests.
According to official sources, the main stone structure of the Kumara Krupa guest house was constructed in 1856, and additional rooms were added around 1960.
"Converting the heritage building Kumara Krupa, associated with the memories of Diwan (of erstwhile Mysuru kingdom) K Seshadri Iyer and where the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, once stayed, into a home office merely to satisfy personal desires is a great betrayal of history," opposition parties had said.
Government bungalows 'Cauvery' and 'Anugraha' have served as chief minister's residences in the past.