Permission Denied For Singer Pushpavathy's Event; Artists Protest At TVM Corporation

Artists and cultural activists protested at the BJP-ruled Thiruvananthapuram Corporation on Monday, November 16, 2026, against its decision to deny permission for playback singer Pushpavathy Poypadathu's concert at Manaveeyam Veedhi.
Demonstrators gheraoed the Corporation Secretary outside the civic office before police intervened to remove and apprehend protestors, following the last-minute refusal for the silver jubilee event.
While Cultural Affairs Minister P.C. Vishnunadh urged the civic body to reconsider, Mayor V.V. Rajesh defended the denial, stating he had not heard of the singer and the Corporation had no official record of the organising committee.
Artists and cultural activists on Monday protested at the BJP-ruled Thiruvananthapuram Corporation against its decision denying permission for playback singer Pushpavathy Poypadathu to perform at 'Manaveeyam Veedhi' here.
The protestors entered the office of the corporation secretary carrying placards, shouted slogans and blocked the official from leaving without first addressing the demand raised by them.
Some of the placards said -- 'Mr Mayor, it is none of your business' and 'No permission, no problem, we protest' -- and were held up by the protestors in the secretary's office.
They also demanded the resignation of Mayor V V Rajesh over the denial of permission, accusing him of restricting access to Manaveeyam Veedhi -- a 180 m road stretch from Museum-Vellayambalam road to the Althara junction -- which is famous for the numerous artworks on display along the street and cultural performances.
Police pushed the protestors out of the secretary's office, after which they protested on the steps of the corporation before they were forcibly removed from there as well.
The protestors told reporters that they had sought permission well in advance for the event, but it was denied to them.
One of the protestors told reporters that the agitating artists who were peacefully speaking with the secretary were cruelly removed from the corporation by the police.
Another artist claimed that the secretary had said that "permission may be granted", but the mayor denied it.
"They need to tell us why the permission was denied," they said.
State Cultural Affairs Minister P C Vishnunadh on Saturday urged the corporation to reconsider its decision denying permission for a music concert featuring singer Pushpavathy at Manaveeyam Veedhi.
The concert was slated to be held on Saturday as part of the silver jubilee celebrations of Manaveeyam Veedhi.
Mayor Rajesh said he had not heard of singer Pushpavathy, whose scheduled music concert at Manaveeyam Veedhi was denied permission by the Corporation.