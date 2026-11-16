Amid JNU Harassment Allegations, Cong MP Akoijam Declares Manipur Assembly Poll Run

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Mamta Singh
Published at:

Dismissed by JNU and facing a sexual harassment case he calls a "witch hunt", the Congress MP says he will fight the Keisamthong seat in the Assembly polls

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JNU Professor Akoijam, dismissed following an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations, announces he will contest Manipur Assembly polls from Keisamthong Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Congress MP Bimol Akoijam will contest the Manipur Assembly polls from Keisamthong.

  • JNU dismissed him on October 9, but the Delhi High Court has since stayed the termination.

  • Akoijam denies all charges and calls the action a political witch hunt.

Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam on Sunday announced that he will contest the 2027 Manipur Assembly elections, over a month after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) dismissed him from his post as professor following an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations, which he has denied.

A Seat And A Strategy

Speaking at a press conference at his residence, the MP from Inner Manipur said he had held discussions with state Congress president O Ibobi Singh on the party's strategy for the polls, which are due in February next year.

"We discussed how to form a Congress government and save the land from the BJP and its surrogate parties," Akoijam said. "Following the discussions, it was decided that I would contest from the Keisamthong constituency."

JNU Dismisses Professor Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

By Outlook News Desk

A Pitch For Peace And Development

Akoijam urged his supporters to back the Congress and elect its candidates in every constituency so that the party secures a majority.

He argued that being part of the government would give Congress the chance to "redirect the future of the state" by bringing peace among communities and fostering economic development.

Dismissal And The Case Against Him 

Akoijam, a professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems in JNU's School of Social Sciences, was dismissed on October 9 following an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against him. However, the Delhi High Court has since stayed the termination

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He has described the dismissal as a "witch hunt", claiming he was not allowed to respond to the inquiry committee's findings.

He has also been booked under sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with sexual harassment and acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, among other offences. He has been granted anticipatory bail by a Delhi court in the case, which offers him protection from arrest.

(With PTI inputs)

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