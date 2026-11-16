Congress MP Bimol Akoijam will contest the Manipur Assembly polls from Keisamthong.
JNU dismissed him on October 9, but the Delhi High Court has since stayed the termination.
Akoijam denies all charges and calls the action a political witch hunt.
Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam on Sunday announced that he will contest the 2027 Manipur Assembly elections, over a month after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) dismissed him from his post as professor following an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations, which he has denied.
A Pitch For Peace And Development
Akoijam urged his supporters to back the Congress and elect its candidates in every constituency so that the party secures a majority.
He argued that being part of the government would give Congress the chance to "redirect the future of the state" by bringing peace among communities and fostering economic development.
Dismissal And The Case Against Him
Akoijam, a professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems in JNU's School of Social Sciences, was dismissed on October 9 following an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against him. However, the Delhi High Court has since stayed the termination
He has described the dismissal as a "witch hunt", claiming he was not allowed to respond to the inquiry committee's findings.
He has also been booked under sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with sexual harassment and acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, among other offences. He has been granted anticipatory bail by a Delhi court in the case, which offers him protection from arrest.
(With PTI inputs)